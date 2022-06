French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver, saying Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war. Macron's remarks came as he attended the G7 annual summit in Germany along with other western leaders. Notably, the leaders banned Russian gold in the summit in a move to further slow down Putin's war machine.