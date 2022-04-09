UK, Germany Deny Ukraine's Request For Weapons To Fight Russia; Call It 'inappropriate'

The UK and Germany, two of the most powerful military forces in Europe, have said they will not be supplying certain types of ammunition and war equipment to Ukraine. In a press conference on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it “wouldn’t be appropriate” for Western allies to fulfil all of Ukraine's requests for weaponry. The British leader was speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following their first in-person meeting in London.

Earlier in the day, Berlin denied Kyiv’s request to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles. In a response to Ukraine’s request for 100 Mander tanks, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht had said, “There is a request for Marder. But all of our own Marder infantry fighting vehicles are committed to NATO, so a decision must also be made within NATO.”

Notably, NATO had earlier this week denied injecting weapons into the war-hit country, asserting that supplying heavy weapons to Ukrainian troops could elongate the ongoing war.

While Johnson said that supplying some of the requested ammunition “wouldn’t be appropriate”, he emphasised that in principle, he was open to sending any form of “defensive weapons” to Ukraine. “I’m in principle willing to consider anything by way of defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians protect themselves and their people" he had said.

“I think it’s important that we should be giving equipment that is genuinely useful and is operable by Ukrainians, that’s our consideration,” he said. “It may be more useful to support the Ukrainians by backfilling and allowing some of the former Warsaw Pact countries to supply some of their armor in the way that you’ve been seeing,” he added

'Trying to supply useful weapons': Olaf Scholz

His stance was echoed by Scholz who said that the allies “must always look at what can be used effectively.”

“The fact is that we are trying to supply weapons that are useful and can be used well…the successes that the Ukrainian army has achieved so far show that these are particularly effective weapons: anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft weapons, munition," Scholz said.

Last week, it was reported that Germany’s list of weapons for Ukraine has not been agreed to with anyone in Kyiv. The German Defence Ministry had said that they have enlisted weaponry with 300 million euros to support the Ukrainian military. The list encompassed drones and grenade launchers- both non-offensive weapons- despite the Zelenskyy administration asking for more offensive weaponry like tanks, reconnaissance and combat drones.

