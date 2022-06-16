UK Imposes Sanctions On Russia's Patriarch Kirill And Other Enablers Of 'Putin's War'

On June 16, the United Kingdom (UK) imposed further sanctions in response to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, specifically the forced repatriation and adoption of Ukrainian children in Russia. Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary, said on Twitter that she had sanctioned Patriarch Kirill, the Head of the Russian Orthodox Church and an outspoken supporter of Russian President Putin's war.

Truss also mentioned that she has sanctioned enablers and perpetrators of Putin's war who have caused suffering in Ukraine. She tweeted, "Just Announced: I have sanctioned: Patriarch Kirill, Head of Russian Orthodox Church & vocal supporter of Putin’s war. Enablers & perpetrators of Putin’s war who have brought suffering to Ukraine."

Furthermore, sanctions were imposed on Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for her forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children, according to the British government's press service. Lvova-Belova is accused of facilitating the forceful evacuation of 2,000 vulnerable children from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as arranging a new programme to assist their forced adoptions in Russia.

Today we are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin's war: Truss

Liz Truss added, "Today we are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin's war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children. We will not tire of defending freedom and democracy, and keeping up the pressure on Putin, until Ukraine succeeds. Putin's allies continue to choose to turn a blind eye to alleged war crimes and support his bloody offensive."

Furthermore, the new sanctions target Sergey Savostyanov, a Moscow City Duma deputy and member of Putin's political elite who has publicly expressed support for Putin's war in Ukraine, as well as Alexey Isaikin, President and Board Member of Volga-Dnepr Group, a Russian transport company with operations that is contracted by the Russian Government to build air bridges carrying critical goods.

Along with them, the sanctions list includes four colonels from the 64th separate motorised rifle brigade, a unit involved in the killings, violence, and torture of civilians in Bucha, as well as members of the so-called "Salvation Committee for Peace and Order," an organisation that collaborates with the Russian army to support the occupation of the Kherson region.

Image: AP