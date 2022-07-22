UK MI6 Chief Says Russia To 'run Out Of Steam' In Ukraine; China Watching War 'like Hawk'

Russia’s forces are about to “run out of steam” in its war effort in Ukraine and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will be pushed to halt the invasion temporarily, said UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) chief Richard Moore, adding that it might provide an opportunity to the Ukrainian army to attack. While attending the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, which was also his rare public appearance outside Britain, Moore predicted that Russians would find it more and more challenging to find manpower and material.

“They’re about to run out of steam,” MI6 Chief Richard Moore said.

“Our assessment is the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to find manpower, materiel over the next few weeks,” he said. “They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back.”

US, UK share ‘most intimate secrets’ with each other

While Moore went public for the first time with its estimate of the impact of the coordinated expulsions of Russian spies, he added that the measure has “probably reduced their ability to do their business to spy for Russia in Europe by half.” Moore also expressed his views on the intelligence relationship with the US. He revealed that Britain and the United States exchange “most intimate secrets” with each other “that keeps our two countries safe”.

It should be mentioned here that Moore addressed the US and UK sharing intelligence information just a few weeks after the heads of security services of both nations made an unprecedented joint appearance and warned against China. Earlier this month, FBI Director Chris Wray and MI5 Director-General McCallum jointly urged the business tycoons to help the government agencies protect corporate secrets from “theft by China”.

Russia-China ties have 'no limits'; Beijing is in 'driving seat'

In a massive claim regarding Russia-China ties, Moore said that Beijing is in the “driving seat”. MI6 said, “The Chinese are helping the Russians in Ukraine by buying their oil… they are selling the Russian narrative on Ukraine… around the world.” He added that ultimately though, “China is in the driving seat”.

Moore says Xi Jinping watching the Russia-Ukraine war ‘like a hawk’

Before Moore, US’ Central Intelligence Chief William Burns had attended the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday and had stated that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is helping Beijing understand “when and how” the mainland should invade Taiwan. However, according to the MI6 chief, it was “ too early to tell” what lessons China was learning from the conflict in Europe. But, he averred that Chinese President Xi Jinping is watching the turn of events “like a hawk”.

“I think it is too early to tell what lessons [China] will draw from Putin’s misadventures in Ukraine” but “Xi Jinping is watching this like a hawk,” said Moore.

Moreover, Moore said that the UK now has “more focus” on China “than any other single subject”. He added, “For example it has just moved passed counterterrorism in terms of our mission”.

Around 50% of Russian spies expelled from Europe: Moore

Further weighing on Moscow’s situation amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Moore said that half of all Russian spies operating under diplomatic cover across Europe have been expelled since the conflict began in late February. MI6 chief said that Russia’s espionage activities have suffered a significant blow after the expulsions of around 400 Russian diplomats from nations in continental Europe, including in France and Germany.

Moore noted that the intelligence agency in the West had made “pretty concerted” efforts to hinder Moscow's spying networks since Putin announced the so-called “special” military operation in Ukraine. He said, “So across Europe, roughly half – at last count, something north of 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover – have been expelled”.

Image: AP