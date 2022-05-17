UK MoD Says Russia Resorted To Indiscriminate Shelling Due To 'limited Target Acquisition'

As the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 83, the UK Ministry of Defence issued its latest intelligence update. The UK Defence Ministry has said that Russia has likely resorted to increase dependence on indiscriminate artillery bombardment due to "limited target acquisition capability" and the reluctance of the troops to risk flying combat aircraft. It further said that Russia will likely continue to depend heavily on massed artillery strikes in the coming weeks to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbass region.

"Russia has likely resorted to an increasing reliance on indiscriminate artillery bombardment due to a limited target acquisition capability, and an unwillingness to risk flying combat aircraft routinely beyond its own frontlines," the UK Defence Ministry said in the statement.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the UK Defence Ministry said that around 3500 buildings are estimated to have been damaged during Russian troops' advance towards Kyiv in the Chernihiv region. It further added that 80% of the damage had been caused to residential buildings. According to the UK Defence Ministry, the scale of the damage caused to Ukrainian infrastructure shows Russia's preparedness to use artillery against inhabited regions. It is to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK government has been providing economic and military assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, the Boris Johnson-led government has been imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise Kremlin and bring an end to the war in Ukraine. According to the statement released by the UK government, the Britain administration has imposed sanctions against more than 1,000 people and over 100 businesses since February 24.

"The scale of this damage indicates Russia’s preparedness to use artillery against inhabited areas, with minimal regard to discrimination or proportionality," the UK Defence Ministry said in the statement.

More than 27,000 Russian soldiers lost their lives: Ukraine

It is to mention here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two warring nations have caused deaths and destruction in Ukraine. In the latest update, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, 17 May, announced that Russia has lost nearly 27,900 soldiers, 3,009 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1235 tanks, 578 artillery systems, 198 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 90 anti-aircraft warfare since February 24. In addition, the Russian troops lost 436 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 201 planes, 167 helicopters, 97 cruise missiles, 43 special equipment,13 boats and 2109 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry noted that Russia suffered the greatest losses at the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions on 16 May.

