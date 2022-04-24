UK Offers Tanks To Poland To Aid Ukrainian Troops, To Reopen Embassy In Show Of Solidarity

As the war continues to ravage east Europe, UK PM Boris Johnson said that his country could send tanks to Poland so that it further supplies Ukraine with its own Soviet-era armoured vehicles. In addendum, he also vowed to set out plans for a new long-term “security guarantee” for Ukraine after the war ends, which could deter Kremlin from repeating invasion in future. However, the guarantee would stop short of accepting Kyiv into NATO, still stripping it of direct military support in case of another assault or invasion.

The guarantee would “make sure their territory is so fortified as to be impregnable”, said the PM.

London has been pulling all stops to support Kyiv in its resistance to the Russian invasion which entered Day 59 on Saturday. Johnson himself flew to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a blatant show of solidarity earlier this month. In addendum, his administration has laid out various schemes to aid Ukrainian refugees. Ever since the start of the war, it has been supplying weapons to Ukrainian troops.

British Embassy in Kyiv to reopen

Meanwhile, Johnson also announced that the British embassy in Kyiv would reopen next week. It has been over two months since it was relocated from Ukraine's capital in the wake of a Russian invasion. A team of diplomats returning will include Melinda Simmons, the UK ambassador to Ukraine, as reported by The Guardian. Johnson, meanwhile spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart assuring him that Downing Street was providing further military aid, including protected mobility vehicles.

Today I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa to update him on the latest steps the UK is taking to support Ukraine.



We are providing further military aid, including protected mobility vehicles.



We have issued new sanctions against members of the Russian military. 1/2 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2022

We will be reopening our embassy in Kyiv, demonstrating our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.



And the UK government is helping to collect evidence of war crimes.



Russia must be held to account for its actions. 2/2 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2022

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues on its 60th day, the Russian forces have increased their activity in the war-torn country. Apparently, the aim of the Russian Federation is to 'liberate' the Donbas region, which is in the eastern part of Ukraine. In the latest development, a new mass grave has been discovered near Mariupol which has become the key battleground in the ongoing war. On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was mulling holding telephonic conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in hopes to bring the war in eastern Europe to an end.

