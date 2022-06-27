UK PM Calls On World Leaders To Act Swiftly To Get Vital Food Supplies Out Of Ukraine

Amid the ongoing devastating war in Eastern Europe, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the world leaders to act swiftly to get essential food supplies out of Ukraine at the G7 Summit on Monday, June 27. He further stated that G7 nations must continue to assist the war-ravaged country in rebuilding and protecting itself. According to a press release by the UK government, Ukrainian food has not been able to reach the international market due to the Russian blockade of important Ukrainian ports like Odesa, attacks on farms and warehouses, and other significant structural problems caused by the ongoing war.

The UK government termed Ukraine as the "breadbasket of Europe" and stated that Kyiv provides 10% of the world's wheat to the continent, 12-17% of maize, and 50% of the world's sunflower oil. It further claimed that around 25 million tonnes of corn and wheat are currently at risk of decaying in Ukrainian silos because they cannot be exported, and the issue will be further exacerbated with the harvest in July. Although the UK is not directly dependent on Ukrainian grain exports, the continued blockade has put 47 million people worldwide on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

UK PM highlighted Northern Ireland protocol at G7 summit

Speaking at the G7 summit, UK Prime Minister Johnson also highlighted the Northern Ireland protocol, stating that unilateral modifications to the post-Brexit trade agreements it struck with the European Union could possibly be implemented this year.

"I think we can do it very fast, Parliament willing," he stated, as per the Associated Press (AP). Notably, Britain is inflaming its dispute with the 27-nation bloc by moving through with a plan to rewrite some of the post-Brexit trade agreement it struck with the EU.

G7 leaders began summit's 2nd day with prime focus on Ukraine

It should be mentioned here that Ukraine was the primary topic of discussion as the G7 leaders began their session on Monday. Later in the day, the leaders of India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal, and Argentina - five democratic rising nations - will join them for a conversation on climate change, energy, and other topics. Meanwhile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to address the G7 leaders virtually on Monday.

