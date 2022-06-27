Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Erdogan To Meet Leaders Of Sweden, Finland Before NATO Summit

Quick links:
President Joe Biden says that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies intend to announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia.
They hope that measure will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden announced the step Sunday at the start of the G-7 annual summit, which this year is being held in Germany.
Senior Biden administration officials said gold is Moscow’s second largest export after energy, and that banning imports would make it more difficult for Russia to participate in global markets.
Biden’s Twitter feed said Russia “rakes in tens of billions of dollars” from the sale of its gold, its second largest export after energy.
Britain says gold exports were worth about $15.5 billion to the Russian economy in 2021 and that gold’s value for the Russian elite has increased since the war began, as wealthy Russians seek to skirt Western sanctions.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a ban by G-7 countries on Russian gold will “directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine.”
Institute for the Study of War has stated that the missile strike on Kyiv was likely a ‘direct response’ to G7 summit. It said Russia's attack on Kyiv is “likely to coincide” with ongoing talks by G7 leaders about aid to Ukraine, like during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Kyiv on April 29. ISW also said that Russian forces are continuing to consolidate control of Sievierodonetsk and attack the outskirts of Lysychansk, as well as to intensify shelling of Ukrainian positions along the southern Axis.
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on June 26 that it killed 39 Russian troops and destroyed a Russian T-72 tank, four armored vehicles, and three military vehicles, as per Kyiv Independent. Ukraine's military also reportedly destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in Mykolaiv Oblast and one in Kherson Oblast.
In four-way talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a round of talks with the leaders of Sweden and Finland along with NATO on Tuesday ahead of the alliance's summit in Madrid, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Russian soldiers who are shelling residential buildings and said, "All pilots, dispatchers must understand:we will find you. Each of you will be responsible for these strikes.<...>When your missiles hit residential buildings this is war crime. Judgment awaits you all."
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday urged Belarusians to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. “Russian leadership wants to drag you into the Ukraine-Russian war because it doesn’t care about your lives. But you aren’t slaves and can decide your destiny yourself,” Zelensky said in a video address.
It came amid potential threats of attack on Ukraine from the Belarusian side amid the ongoing Russian invasion. In a major escalatory step, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to send Iskander-M and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Belarus.
At least one person was reported dead after a massive fire broke out in a nine-story residential building on Sunday. The apartment was struck by a barrage of Russian air strikes for the first time in three weeks. The building was partially destroyed with many trapped under the debris. The fire broke out on a total area of 300 square meters, Ukrainian State Emergency Service said in a statement.
Among the injured was a Russian resident, Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post. A seven-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble, whose father had died in the attack.
Shortly after video emerged of a dilapidated kindergarten in Kyiv struck by Russian missile attacks.
Kindergarten in Kyiv after russian missile strike this morning.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/sZppy5CjLp— Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) June 26, 2022