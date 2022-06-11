UK PM Vows 'to Do Everything In Power' To Release Britons Facing Death Penalty From Russia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday ordered his cabinet to use all their power to help free two British nationals facing the death penalty in pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) for fighting in favour of Ukraine. In a statement, a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street stated that Johnson was "appalled" at the sentencing. The UK PM has been following the case closely and "asked his ministers to do everything in their power to reunite" the British nationals with their families.

Johnson's rallying call came after one of the convict's- Aiden Aslin- fiancee reached London appealing to the government to secure the release of her partner. She later released an emotional video on her social media, reassuring her that Aslin was not "abandoned." Aslin and a fellow British national Shaun Pinner were arrested and tried for two days before being handed a death sentence by a pro-Russian court in DPR. Along with them, a Moroccan student Saaudun Brahim was also proved guilty of participating in the Russian war as "mercenaries and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order."

According to Sky News, 10 Downing Street currently has not discussed holding talks with the Russian side. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko told BBC news that Russia has been informed that the foreign nationals convicted by the DPR court cannot be sentenced to death as Ukrainian law does not allow capital punishment. "What we have already done is reminded everybody that these are our people, they have contracts with the armed forces. They were fighting legitimately alongside Ukraine, they lived in Ukraine before. They are prisoners of war and should be treated as such," Prystaiko said, as quoted by BBC.

Human rights watchdogs condemn Russian death row

The United Nations on Friday voiced "deep concern" after three foreign men were handed a death sentence by a pro-Russian court in DPR. Calling the trials "unfair," UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said the court did not meet the international essentials for a fair hearing. In a statement, the spokesperson for Bachelet, Ravina Shamdasni stated that trials in such circumstances against prisoners of war "amounted to war crimes."

"The UN Human Rights Office is concerned about the so-called Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic sentencing three servicemen to death," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

According to the chief command of Ukraine, all the men were part of the Ukrainian armed forces. "If that is the case, they should not be considered mercenaries," Shamdasani said in her statement. The UN human rights spokesperson further informed that there were reports that proved the so-called judiciary in these self-proclaimed republics has not complied with essential fair trial guarantees. "Such trials against prisoners of war amount to a war crime," Shamdasni noted.

Amnesty International also called the sentencing a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law on many counts." The organisation's deputy director for east Ukraine and Central Asia, Denis Krivosheyev, stated that the "only exception is prosecution for alleged war crimes, in which case there must be sufficient admissible evidence, and fair trial standards must be ensured," RFERL quoted.

