UK Reopens Embassy In Kyiv Amid Russian Invasion, Ambassador Says 'good To Be Back'

British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons returned to Kyiv on Friday, after the country reopened its embassy there. Sharing a photograph of the Union Jack perched high on a mast, the UK official said, “It was a long drive but worth going the distance.” Notably, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called his “special military operation” on Ukraine, Downing Street shifted its embassy from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

Earlier last week, British PM Boris Johnson confirmed that the team of diplomats returning will include the UK ambassador to Ukraine Melina Simmons, as reported by The Guardian. Regardless, the British PM had also warned that there was a "realistic possibility" the Russian bombardment would continue until the end of next year. In recent weeks, London has intensified its military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine providing heavy weapons including protected mobility vehicles.

It was a long drive but worth going the distance. So good to be in #Kyiv again. pic.twitter.com/FsQe0xnEIz — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) April 29, 2022

As the war between the two ex-Soviet powers nears its ninth week, both sides have exacerbated their attacks. Amidst the death and destruction, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the hellish ruins of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops, meanwhile, continue to battle Russia’s advances in the south and east where they are aiming to capture the Donbas region. Consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk, the industrial region is controlled by Kremlin-backed Separatists since the Crimean war of 2014.

UK to send war experts to Ukraine

In the most recent development, the UK announced to send a team of war crimes experts to support Kyiv with investigations into 'Russian atrocities' in the war-torn nation. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in a statement, announced that the team of experts from Britain will aid the Ukrainian government to collect evidence of Russian atrocities including rape and sexual violence. The announcement of the UK government comes as Liz Truss visited The Hague to hold talks with International Criminal Court President, Judge Piotr Hogmanski. The decision of the UK administration comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine transcended its second month with no signs of cessation in sight.

(Image: AP)