In the latest intelligence update on Tuesday, the UK Ministry of Defence said that Russia accused Ukraine of developing ‘nuclear or biological weapons' to justify its invasion into the neighbouring country. British Defence Ministry even noted that there has been ‘notable intensification’ of Russia’s allegations that Ukraine is developing such weapons since the end of February. However, it added that such narratives are “long-standing” but are presently being further intensified as part of the retrospective justification of Russia invading Ukraine.

UK Defence Ministry said, “Since the end of February there has been a notable intensification of Russian accusations that Ukraine is developing nuclear or biological weapons.”

“These narratives are long-standing but are currently likely being amplified as part of a retrospective justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” it added.

Apart from imposing sanctions on Russian and Belarusian officials, the UK government said that it is providing additional humanitarian aid for vital medical supplies and other help including “supporting non-governmental organisation responders by match funding £25 million of public donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine humanitarian appeal”.

Russia had announced the so-called ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine on 24 February and has continued its onslaught on Ukraine. Promoting resilience, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has pledged to stay in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital even though the Russian army has ramped up attacks on the neighbouring country. On day 13 of Russia-Ukraine war, at least 10 people were killed in Sumy as Russian troops bombed the civilian regions, as per the Kyiv Independent.

Zelenskyy to address House of Commons virtually

In a historic move, on the 13th day of the war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address British MPs via video link later today. According to Sky News, UK Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Zelenskyy’s request to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST) on Tuesday as his country tackles Russia aggression. His speech will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber, and more than 500 headsets will also be provided to relay an English translation of his statement.

