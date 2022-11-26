UK Says Russia Is Possibly Removing Nuclear Warheads From Old Missiles, Firing At Ukraine

As the ruthless Russian-Ukraine war continues unabated, the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom stated that Russia's supply of long-range missiles is now so low that it is probably dismantling nuclear warheads from outdated nuclear cruise missiles and further launching the unarmed rockets against Ukraine.

According to the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, recent images have shown the ruins of an AS-15 Kent cruise missile which has probably been shot down. Besides this, the British MoD reported that it was created in the 1980s "exclusively as a nuclear delivery system."

The UK Defence Ministry also stated that it was likely that the nuclear warheads had been switched out for ballast, with the Kremlin presumably hoping that the missiles will deceive Ukrainian air defences.

Taking to Twitter, the British MoD said, “Although such an inert system will still produce some damage through the missile’s kinetic energy and any unspent fuel, it is unlikely to achieve reliable effects against intended targets.” It even added, “Russia almost certainly hopes such missiles will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences. Whatever Russia’s intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia’s stock of long-range missiles.”

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's soldiers pound Kherson, a crucial city that they lost to the Ukrainian army two weeks ago, the Ukrainian government is compelled to evacuate nearby hospitals. As per the Independent report, in the previous six days, Russia's constant bombardment of Kherson has resulted in the deaths of 15 people and injuries of 35 more, presumably indicating Moscow's commitment to continue defending the vitally important city.

Zelenskyy criticised Russia for attacking Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to use energy cautiously, saying, "If there is electricity, this doesn't mean you can turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once." It is pertinent to mention that six million people around the war-torn nation are still without electricity, and nighttime temperatures are far below freezing.

President Zelenskyy even criticised the Putin government after Russian forces attacked Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure and dubbed the recent attacks "energy terror." The present energy crisis in Ukraine was the topic of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday, November 23. Zelenskyy spoke to the group online and talked about the problem that Ukraine is currently experiencing, which is only likely to get worse over the long winters.

At the UNSC meeting on Wednesday, Zelenskyy proposed a UN resolution. He admitted that because Russia is a permanent member of the council, it has veto power.

He also called on specialists to investigate and evaluate the crucial infrastructure problems in Ukraine. According to the President, "When the temperature is below zero outside and millions of people are left without electricity and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities. This is an obvious crime against humanity."

