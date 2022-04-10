UK Says Russia's Exit From Northern Ukraine Is A Sign Of 'non-combatants Being Targeted'

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 46th day, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that the exit of Russian troops from northern Ukraine reveals signs of non-combatants being disproportionately targeted. Taking to Twitter, the UK Defence Ministry claimed in the latest defence intelligence update on Saturday that “evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants" includes mass graves, the tragic exploitation of hostages as human shields, as well as the mining of civilian buildings.

Further, the UK Defence Ministry said, "Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement," as per the update. It also added that Russian forces have continued to assault infrastructures with a high potential of collateral civilian casualties, which contains a nitrate acid tank in Rubizhne, Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 April 2022



In addition to this, since the commencement of the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United Kingdom has shown its support and solidarity for the war-torn country. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed providing Ukraine with additional arms and anti-ship missiles to battle Russia in the latest assistance package to Kyiv.

UK to provide armaments to stop Putin's forces

PM Johnson is said to have informed his ministers that he wants to deliver armaments to stop Putin's forces from moving in Odesa, citing the use of anti-tank missiles from the UK to thwart Putin's ambitions in Kyiv. According to media reports, next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs) are among these weapons to be delivered to Kyiv.

Furthermore, on March 30, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the British parliament that he would deploy hazardous equipment to Ukraine to oppose Russia's hostile behavior and conventional wartime act of conquering regions, allowing Ukrainians to continue defending their homeland. Moreover, the British government will send 6,000 additional defensive missiles and £25 million to Ukraine's military forces.

Meanwhile, Sergiy Korsunsky, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, said on April 1 that the war-torn country would be able to better protect its airspace from hostile forces after it receives "super modern" military gear from the US and the UK.

"They still have superiority in the air force, in aeroplanes and missiles, and we expect to begin to receive super-modern equipment from the United States and Britain to protect our skies and our cities,” Korsunsky asserted at a news conference, according to Sky News.

(Image: AP)