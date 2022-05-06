UK Says Russia's Operational Plans In Southern Donbas Disrupted By Ukraine's Resistance

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine continues on the 72nd day and the port city of Mariupol, which comes in the Donbas region, is one of the hardest hit cities in Ukraine. Russia’s goal is to 'liberate' Donbas and capture the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol but, British intelligence believes that Russia is suffering losses as a result of Azovstal defenders' continued resistance, thwarting their goals in southern Donbas. However, Russian troops in Mariupol continue to wage war. The report suggests that Russia's desperate efforts to capture Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol are likely due to the upcoming Victory Day celebrations on May 9 and Putin's desire to achieve symbolic success in Ukraine.

UK Defence Intelligence stated, "Russian forces in Mariupol have continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for the second day, despite Russian statements claiming they would seek only to seal it off. The renewed effort of Russia to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and Putin’s desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine."

UK Intelligence further stated that Russia has paid a high price for this effort in terms of soldiers, equipment and ammunition. It also said that as the resistance in Azovstal persists, Russian losses in the southern Donbas will continue to mount, thwarting their operational intentions in the region.

UK's assistance to Ukraine

The UK has supported Ukraine ever since the war started in late February by supplying military and humanitarian assistance to the former Soviet state and imposing harsh sanctions against the Russian Federation. On May 5, the UK announced that it will send another package of assistance to Ukraine. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that the assistance is to help reach the most vulnerable people affected by the violence in Ukraine, according to the UK government's official website.

UK will pay £45 million to UN agencies and charities operating on the ground to provide care, support and protection to civilians in Ukraine and its borders. In Ukraine, about 16 million people are said to be in need of humanitarian aid. Since the conflict began, over 5 million people have entered other European countries, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

