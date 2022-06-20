UK To Update Visa Rules & Allow Unaccompanied Ukrainian Minors To Enter Country: Report

In the latest development of Western nations extending assistance to Ukrainians fleeing home amid war with Russia, the UK will change its visa rules to allow unaccompanied Ukrainian minors to enter the country, stated The Times. The existing rules bar children below the age of 18 and those unaccompanied by a parent or a guardian from travelling to the UK. It is to note that the change would allow hundreds of stranded children and teenage refugees to enter Britain.

The report had noted that the present UK Home Office rules left “more than 500 Ukrainian children-some still in their homeland and others who fled across Europe-in limbo for more than two months as the Home Office has failed to decide how to deal with them”. The Times said that several of these stranded Ukrainian children have been told that their cases are “on hold” which left them with the hope that they will be processed at some point.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated and more and more people are forced to leave their homes, it was reportedly UK refugees minister Lord Harrington of Watford who has been pushing for relaxation in the rigid visa rules. The report cited a senior British government source saying that Harrington had won the battle with the UK Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up.

Moreover, UK Foreign Secretary Priti Patel and Secretary of State for Housing, Michael Gove, who are responsible for visa rules, will sign off the fresh rules “within next week”.

It is to mention here that the UK has already granted visas to 88,000 refugees under the ‘Homes for Ukraine scheme’. Out of those, at least 52,000 have arrived in Britain. Still, around 20,000 visa applications under the scheme remain outstanding.

UK PM Johnson warns of long war

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writing for The Sunday Times, called for constant support for Ukraine. He said that foreign backers of Ukraine should hold their nerve to ensure that Kyiv has “the strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail”. In the 1,000-word article, the British PM wrote, “Time is now the vital factor”.

“Everything will depend on whether Ukraine can strengthen its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia can renew its capacity to attack. Our task is to enlist time on Ukraine’s side.” To help Ukraine amid the war with Russia, Johnson outlined a four-point plan for “constant funding and technical help” which, according to him, should be maintained for “years to come” and potentially be elevated.

Image: AP