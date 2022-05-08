UK Training Ukraine Army To Operate Portable Starstreak SAMs Against Russia, Says Def Min

On the 74th day of the Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian military is currently learning how to operate British portable ‘Starstreak SAMs' and '155-calibre artillery' abroad, further, talks are underway to train the Ukrainian military pilots. According to a Ukraine Pravda report, Defence Minister of war-torn Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said, "The British have already started to teach our SSO to operate Starstreak", further adding that Poland has made preparations.

У Британії вчать українських військових керувати "Старстріками" https://t.co/yfAGbKRiYw pic.twitter.com/RUStpO7Nmn — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 8, 2022

Ukraine's Defence Minister went on to say that they are already travelling with trained men today. He further highlighted that Ukrainian artillerymen are learning to operate 155 calibres in three nations. Reznikov even asserted, “Now we have established a system of training for other weapons… I am already negotiating for our pilots to go to training.”

Describing the reason for building other weapons’ training system, minister Reznikov said, “Because the time will come when we will start to master at least the A-10, what is called ‘Thunderbolt’”, Ukraine Pravda reported.

Ukraine to receive hundreds of 'anti-ship Brimstone missiles' from the United Kingdom

Apart from this, Ukraine is about to receive hundreds of 'anti-ship Brimstone missiles' from the United Kingdom to strengthen its naval defence. Despite the fact that the Brimstone may be fired from the ground or the air, according to the media reports, Britain will provide Ukraine with surface-based systems. As per The Times report, the Brimstone missile 2 has a range of up to 37 miles, a diameter of 180mm, and a 6.3kg payload that bursts in phases. It can be launched from planes such as the Tornado GR4, Typhoon F2, and Reaper drones.

Further, on April 25, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace revealed in a statement to the Britain Parliament's House of Commons that the UK would deploy a small number of armoured vehicles armed with anti-air rocket launchers. Stormer vehicles, as per the UK government, will give better short-range anti-air capabilities.

Ben Wallace went on to say that Britain has supplied approximately 5,000 anti-tank missiles, five Air Defense systems with more than 100 missiles, 1,360 anti-structure bombs, and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives so far. He also noted in his comments that Ukraine needs more long-range artillery as well as ammunition. As per media reports, he emphasised that Ukraine is looking for anti-ship weapons to confront Russian ships.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will obtain an additional £1.3 billion (or $1.6 billion) in military assistance from the United Kingdom, marking a significant increase in support for the country. According to The Guardian report, the assistance package would be funded from UK reserves after consultations with the Treasury and will include £300 million in military gear that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already pledged to provide.

(Image: AP/BorisJohnsonUK-Instagram)