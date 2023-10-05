Ukraine A 'cheap' Way To Ensure That Russia Is Not A Threat To NATO, Says Dutch Minister

In a candid statement made at the Warsaw Security Forum, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren emphasised the strategic importance of arming Ukraine as a cost-effective means of deterring Russia from posing a threat to the NATO alliance. Ollongren's remarks came in response to questions about the sustainability of US and allied support for Ukraine, given the political turbulence in Washington.

"We cannot pretend that we'll just wait and see how the American elections are going," Ollongren asserted, highlighting the shared interest among NATO members in ensuring Ukraine's security. She underscored that supporting Ukraine serves as a prudent and economical way to prevent Moscow, under its current leadership, from becoming a threat to the NATO alliance.

Ukraine a 'very cheap way' to counter Russia?

"Of course, supporting Ukraine is a very cheap way to make sure that Russia with this regime is not a threat to the NATO alliance. And it’s vital to continue that support," she said. "It is very much in our interest to support Ukraine, because they are fighting this war, we are not fighting it," Ollongren added, as per a report from Russia Today.

Having recently visited the United States, Ollongren expressed concerns about the evolving political landscape there. She stressed the need for Western European nations to engage in dialogue with their American counterparts and persuade them to maintain their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Confident in NATO's capabilities, says the Dutch Minister

Reflecting on the past year and a half, Ollongren expressed confidence in the capabilities of NATO member nations and their ability to sustain their efforts. She noted that the magnitude of military assistance provided to Ukraine has surprised not only Ukraine and Russia but also NATO itself.

Since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, the United States and its allies have poured significant resources into supporting Ukraine. These efforts have encompassed financial aid, weapons, ammunition, and supplies.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell revealed earlier this week that the European Union has contributed €85 billion (approximately $89.8 billion) to Ukraine, with more than €25 billion allocated for military aid. Meanwhile, US spending on Ukraine, as of late July, amounted to $46.6 billion in military aid, $3.9 billion in humanitarian assistance, and $26.4 billion in loans and cash payments aimed at sustaining the government in Kyiv.

As Ukraine continues to grapple with the ongoing conflict, the stance advocated by Minister Ollongren emphasises the value of international support not only in bolstering Ukraine's defence but also in safeguarding the broader security interests of the NATO alliance.