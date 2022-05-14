As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to worsen, reports have emerged that the Russian occupiers have held hostage as many as 58 children from the Kherson Regional Orphanage. This was announced by the deputy of the Kherson regional council, Sergey Khlan, on his Facebook official account, reported Ukrinform.

"The Russian occupiers are literally holding hostage 58 children of the Kherson Regional Orphanage. Pupils are under four years old, and many of them have nervous system damage. Therefore, any stressful situation has a very negative impact on their health. For added security after the occupation. However, the Russian military forced the children to return to their home and said that they would now take care of the children. It turns out that the guests from Moscow wanted to warn us about the arrival, "Khlan wrote.

Ukraine claims Russia holds 58 children as hostages

"On the same day, the Russians reappeared on APCs. The unknown woman and Gauleiter, the collaborator, were with them, Vladimir Saldo," the deputy of a regional council, reported. According to Khlan, the "Russians later published on their resources the news that a vice-speaker of the State Duma was visiting Kherson. During the "visit," Saldo pretended that everything was fun and friendly. He almost hugged the staff, who turned away from him and was not going to cooperate. The regional council deputy informs that the leadership is being forced to begin "cooperation."

He further asserted, "Such behaviour by Russians is predicted because they can only intimidate and threaten." Just imagine the stress these kids are going through and what will happen next. with children who so need attention and support. " He added, "Occupiers don't care—for their image they are willing to hold even babies hostage and endanger their lives and health."

Russia-Ukraine War | Kherson Administration seeks to join Russia

After Russia seized control over Ukraine's Kherson region, the Kremlin deployed officials in Kherson. Later, it came to light that the region's administration was in favour of annexation by Moscow, an action that would confirm the permanent occupation of Russia on captured land in Ukraine. On May 11, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy leader of the Russia-installed administration in Kherson, informed reporters that there are no plans to establish an independent region like Ukraine's Donetsk or Luhansk, but rather there are preparations to ask Kremlin leader Putin to annex it. Later, the Russian Federation's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov told reporters that this decision lies with the residents of the Kherson region. They will have to choose whether the region will become part of Russia or not, he added.