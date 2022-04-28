Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Stealing Over 2,000 Artworks From Museums In Besieged Mariupol

As the war in Europe continues to escalate with no signs of cessation in sight, Ukraine on Thursday accused the Russian troops of stealing more than 2000 artworks from Mariupol museums. Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the Mariupol mayor, has stated that the stolen artworks include paintings of Ivan Aivazovsky and Mariupol-native Arkhip Kuindzhi, ancient icons and medals. The statement of Petro Andriushchenko comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the 64th day.

Mariupol City Council is preparing to launch an official investigation to gather evidence to appeal for criminal proceedings at International Police Agency (Interpol). The artworks that have been reportedly stolen by Russian armed forces include the original works of Arkhip Kuindzhi and Ivan Aivazovsky, Mariupol television channel TV7 reported. In addition, ancient icons and unique handwritten handwriting of a Thora, the Gospel of 1811 and more than 200 medals from the Harabet Museum of Medallion Art have been stolen.

Earlier on April 26, Petro Andryushchenko had alleged that the last attempt at evacuating people from Mariupol had failed, The Guardian reported. It is pertinent to note that Russian armed forces have targeted Mariupol since the early days of the conflict. Andryushchenko called the agreement on a humanitarian corridor out of the Azovstal steelworks a 'trap.' Petro Andryushchenko claimed that Russian troops fired at the exit zone just after they announced that the corridor has been opened, as per The Guardian report. Earlier last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered his troops to not storm the Azovstal steel plant, directing them to seal it off. In the latest development, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in a statement, said that Russia agreed "in principle" to UN participation in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. The announcement of Dujarric came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 26 April in Moscow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24 continues unabated for the 64th day. In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, on April 28, claimed that around 22800 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion started. The Ministry claimed that Russian armed forces have lost 2389 combat armoured machines, 431 artillery systems, 151 MLRS, 970 tanks, 187 helicopters, 167 aircraft and 72 anti-aircraft warfare systems. Furthermore, the Defence Ministry added that Russian troops have lost 76 fuel tanks, 215 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight vessels including ships and boats, 31 special equipment and four mobile SRBM systems.

