Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Using Transnistria's Ammunition Depots To Smuggle Weapons

As the Ukraine war continues to escalate unabated, Ukraine on Friday alleged that the Russian Federation is using ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle weapons. Transnistria is an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as part of the Republic of Moldova. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that Russia occupied the territory of Transnistria around 30 years ago and has been conducting mobilization exercises since then with a task force of its troops stationed in this region.

"During the exercises, defensive and counter-offensive operations are carried out with the use of ammunition from warehouses in the village of Kovbasniy," Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, stated on the official telegram channel. He also noted that the current situation in the region is a clear indication of the Russian Federation's readiness to exploit Transnistria as a new springboard for the attack, not only against Ukraine but also against Moldova.

Ukraine claims Russia aims to take full control of Transnistria

"We are monitoring the situation in Transnistria. There is currently a significant conflict between the separatist authorities and the Russian Federation's special forces. The terrorist attacks carried out on Transnistrian territory were intended to compel the local authorities to agree to an increase in Russian troop deployment," Skibitsky added. He went on to claim that their main goal is to keep the region completely under Moscow's control, as it has been trying for 30 years. According to Skibitsky, everything that is happening in Transnistria is under the control of Russia's Federal Security Service.

It is pertinent to mention here that Transnistria was rocked by the multiple explosion on Wednesday, April 27. According to a report by the BBC, the separatist authorities blamed Ukrainian troops behind the explosions. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outrightly dismissed the accusation claiming that Russian infiltrators were shelling the region with lethal weapons, resulting in the killing of innocent civilians.

Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling Kherson's residential areas

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukrainian forces of firing ballistic missiles towards Kherson's residential areas. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, Ukrainian troops used Tochka-U missiles and high-powered multiple rocket launchers to target kindergartens, schools, and other social institutions in the central section of Kherson. He further stated that the massive attack was launched on April 27 which was thwarted by the Russian air defence.

Image: AP