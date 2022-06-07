Ukraine Accuses Russian Forces Of Mining Routes Of Ukrainian Troops Towards Rubizne

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the latest update has accused Russian forces of "remote mining" on their route towards Rubizne in Luhansk. According to Ukraine, the Russian forces have focused their main efforts on the continuous attack on Izium and Slaviansk. The Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces has said that the Russian forces continue to keep the occupied borders in Kharkiv and have been preventing the advancement of troops of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that the Russian side continues to conduct mortar shelling of Ukrainian troops in the Sumy region. According to Ukraine, Russian troops continue firing at Ukrainian soldiers in Bazalivka, Brazkivka and Grusuvaha. In addition, Russian soldiers launched air strikes using planes and helicopters in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed forces accused Russian troops of launching a missile strike on Mykolaivka and added that combat between Russian and Ukrainian troops continues in Severodonetsk. In the latest update, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that Russian forces using artillery and military aviation made offensive actions towards Lozove and Bila Krynytsia and noted that the Russian side was unsuccessful in their action. The Ukrainian troops have repelled ten attacks by Russian forces in the past 24 hours and air defence units of Ukraine shot down two Orlan-10 unmanned aircraft.

Luhansk Governor claims fierce combat continues in Severodonetsk

In addition, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai has said that fierce combat between forces of Ukraine and Russia continues in Severodonetsk, according to AP. He said that the Ukrainian troops have been carrying out counteroffensive. Haidai claimed that Russian forces have intensified shelling in Severodonetsk and they were "destroying everything," as per the AP report. He claimed that Russian forces continue to shell at Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. As the war between Russia and Ukraine reached its 104th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that around 31,360 Russian troops have lost their lives since February 24. The weaponry losses of Russian forces include 207 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 96 anti-aircraft warfare, 212 fighter planes, 177 helicopters, 2405 vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats,125 cruise missiles, 553 unmanned aerial vehicles and 53 special units. The Ukrainian Armed Forces further revealed that the Russian army has lost 1390 tanks, 3416 armoured combat vehicles and 694 artillery systems.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP