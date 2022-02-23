Ukraine Advises Its Citizens To Exit Russia As Moscow Official Says Negotiations 'stalled'

In an urgent advisory, Ukraine on Wednesday asked Kyiv nationals residing in Moscow to ‘immediately’ exit the country. Citing the looming threat of an armed Russian invasion that could disrupt the provisions of consular services and assistance to the Ukrainian nationals, Kyiv's Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the foreign ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory, immediately."

Ukraine's advisory comes as the UK, US and NATO warned that their intelligence indicated Russia having all elements in place to implement the planned invasion of Ukraine. It is highly likely for Moscow to launch a full-scale invasion of Kyiv, UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday. UK Prime Minister also slapped the first tranche of sanctions, following in the footsteps of Washington, targeting five Russian banks and at least three billionaire oligarchs.

West imposed financial and economic sanctions on Russia after Russia’s parliament approved President Vladimir Putin’s decrees that allow the use of military force inside the breakaway regions on the eastern flank of Kyiv. Russia formalised the deployment of troops that it calls ‘peacekeepers’ to separatist regions, state news agency TASS reported.

'Negotiations with Kyiv have stalled': Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov told a session of the Upper House chamber that the negotiations with Kyiv have stalled. He blamed the Ukrainian leadership of violence and bloodshed, accusing Kyiv’s government under the alleged western influence of genocide against the pro-Russia forces. The European leaders warned that Russian troops have started moving into eastern Ukraine, as Washington declared that Moscow’s action was an “invasion”.

"We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,” said Jon Finer, former US Chief of Staff to the United States Secretary of State said at a presser.

He added that the “latest” Russian move was an important indicator of an invasion. “An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway.”