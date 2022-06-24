Ukraine And Moldova To Restart Railway Services This Autumn Amid War With Russia

As the Moscow-Kyiv war has reached its 121st day, Moldova and war-torn Ukraine are planning to restart the railway services which includes the freight train operations, in autumn of this year. According to a Ukrinform report, this statement has been made by the Moldovan Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development.

“The freight railway route in the Berezino (Ukraine)-Basarabeasca (Moldova) railway section will be opened this autumn in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Moldovan Infrastructure and Regional Development Ministry and the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry,” citing the statement, Ukrinform reported.

The statement further revealed that the document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister (of Moldova) Andrei Spînu and Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Apart from this, Ukraine will construct around 23 kilometres of train tracks, while Moldova will construct 1.2 kilometres. Moldova intends to export and import commodities through Ukraine's Izmail Port on the Danube once railway services have resumed. Ukraine would still be allowed to export commodities to Moldova and the EU during this time, Ukrinform reported.

Moldova's humanitarian aid to the afflicted Ukrainians

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moldova announced it would deploy qualified sappers to Ukraine to clean the freed communities and offer humanitarian aid to the afflicted Ukrainians. Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova, made the announcement, as per a report by Jurnaltv.md. Further, in the month of April, the President stated that Moldova would join the financial sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU nations. As per media reports, this came after a series of "mysterious" explosions shook the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria, which is a part of Moldova.

After Ukraine's eastern neighbour, Moldova, was the subject of several attacks in an area that is pro-Russian, the European Union, earlier in May, had decided to offer Moldova more military aid. Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, had pledged to increase the EU's military assistance to the nation while he was there. Michel said they intend to increase their assistance for Moldova this year by giving its armed forces more military weapons during a news conference with Moldovan President Sandu.

As per media reports, the European Council President Michel also said that the EU would try to provide Moldova with more military-building capabilities and that the EU would expand help in the areas of logistics and cyber defence. He went on to say that the EU completely supports Moldova. He also said that the EU would help Moldova deal with the fallout from Russian aggression in Ukraine. Michel asserted that in order to bring Moldova closer to the European Union, they will continue to broaden their cooperation with that nation.

Further, it is worth noting that Moldova, a non-NATO Eastern European nation bordering the conflict-torn Ukraine, received EU Candidacy status from the bloc along with Ukraine.

(Image: AP/Pexels)