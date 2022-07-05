Ukraine & Sweden Agree To Work On Cooperation In Defence, Energy Sectors, Says Zelenksyy

As a flurry of European leaders make in-person visits to Ukraine to showcase their support amid the war with Russia, Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a joint statement on defence cooperation and sectoral cooperation in nuclear energy, energy efficiency, and financial support for Ukraine. During a joint press briefing with the Swedish PM, Zelenskyy announced the approval of the statement which was the “first document in the history of bilateral relations” between both countries.

"Today we approved a joint statement. This is the first document in the history of bilateral relations between our countries. The joint statement sets out key issues for both states. In particular, it concerns defence cooperation, sectoral cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, energy efficiency, and financial support for Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the issue of developing tougher sanctions against Russia was also discussed in the meeting with Andersson. The Swedish PM and Ukrainian President also discussed the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and Zelenskyy expressed hope that Sweden will join the process. Moreover, the leaders “noted the potential of the bilateral energy efficiency projects with particular importance to develop the waste processing capacities of Ukraine for the safe and clean environment in Europe”, said the Ukrainian President’s office.

“The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden also discussed the prospects of Sweden’s participation in post-war reconstruction efforts in Ukraine,” the statement added.

Important discussions with President @ZelenskyyUa. Swedish support, reconstruction of Ukraine and EU candidate status on the agenda. Towards a common future! 🇺🇦🇸🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/9B01mQRjsB — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) July 4, 2022

Ukraine's EU candidacy status can ramp up post-war reconstruction

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine’s candidate status in the European Union (EU) can speed up the war-torn nation’s reconstruction process in the recovery phase after the conflict with Russia ends. While addressing the Ukraine Recovery conference in Lugano, Switzerland on Monday, von der Leyen also noted that Europe has a “special responsibility” and a “strategic interest” to be alongside Ukraine. The bloc’s chief reiterated that the European Union wants Ukraine to be its member.

"Europe has a special responsibility and a strategic interest to be at Ukraine's side every step of the way. Ukraine wants to be part of our European Union. And we want Ukraine to become a member. Ukraine is highly motivated to work with us in this direction and we will do our utmost to support these efforts," she said, according to Ukrinform.

