Ukraine Army Claims To Have Killed About 34,700 Russian Enemies, Destroyed 1,511 Tanks

As the ravaging war in Eastern Europe entered its 122nd day on Saturday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has incurred heavy casualties over the last four months. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 34,700 soldiers, 3,645 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,511 tanks, 764 artillery systems and 241 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 99 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,560 vehicles and fuel tanks, 626 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 217 aircraft, 184 helicopters, 137 cruise missiles, 60 special equipment and 14 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated in a Facebook post.

Over 3,000 dolphins found dead in Black Sea since onset of war

Meanwhile, the ecosystem has also been severely damaged as a result of the ruthless Russian war in Ukraine. Recently, Ukrainian scientists have recorded the deaths of at least 3,000 dolphins in the Black Sea. The Russian invasion is believed to be the cause of the number that has been recorded since February 24. "Several thousands" of burned and injured dolphins washed up on the Black Sea coastlines in Bulgaria, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Romania, and Moldova, according to environmentalist Ivan Rusev, who is studying marine life in the Black Sea.

At least 3,000 dolphins have died in the Black Sea because of the war, according to scientists of #Ukrainian "Tuzlovsky Lymans" reserve. The work of sonar and explosions prevent them from finding food. Dead dolphins are increasingly found on coast, even in #Bulgaria and #Romania. pic.twitter.com/C3FZzW7bWD — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2022

Ukrainian military discovers debris of Russian winged missile

Earlier on June 23, the Ukrainian military also discovered the debris of the Russian winged missile 'Kalibr' in the Vinnytsia region's forest. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they were shot down by the country's troops on May 21. According to reports, the Russian design firm Novator developed the Kalibr cruise missiles. They were mainly designed for ships and submarines, however, they can also be launched from ground launchers and combat aircraft (Kalibr-A).

Peace talks stalled between Russia and Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of peace negotiation since the onset of war, but they have failed to yield desired results so far. The officials of Russia and Ukraine have stated that the peace negotiations between both countries have stalled as of now. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to provide more long-range weapons to counter Russian aggression.

Image: AP