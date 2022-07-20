Ukraine Army Eliminated Nearly 38,750 Russian Troops Since Onset Of War: UK Intel

According to the latest intelligence report by the UK Defence Ministry, defenders of Ukraine have eliminated nearly 38,750 Russian troops since the onset of the military invasion on February 24. The information was first shared on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the intelligence report, Russia's total combat losses comprised 1,700 tanks (+9 if taken into account last day's losses), 3,905 armoured fighting vehicles (+13); 856 artillery systems (+5); 250 multiple launch rocket systems/MLRS (+2); 113 anti-aircraft warfare systems; 221 aircrafts (+1), 188 helicopters; 2,775 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+8); 15 warships/boats; 703 unmanned aerial vehicles/UAVs (+10) and 70 special equipment units between February 24, and July 20.

A total of 167 enemy cruise missiles were also shot down. It was further reported that the invading forces suffered the most casualties in the Bakhmut region.

Russia makes minor gains in Donbass offensive

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence on Wednesday claimed that Russia has continued making 'minimal gains' in its Donbass offensive, with Ukrainian soldiers holding the line. Tweeting about the same, the British Defence Ministry also informed that the Antonovskiy Bridge over Russia's Dnieper River was struck down by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday.

The 1.4-kilometre bridge is the main crossing across the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, which holds strategic significance to the invading forces and the damage it got inflicted means the Russian military will struggle to keep supporting its troops in the region during repeated attacks by Ukrainian forces. It is one of only two road crossing points over the Dnieper by which Russia can supply or withdraw its forces in the territory it has occupied west of the river.

Notably, the control of Dnieper crossings is likely to become a key factor in the outcome of the conflict in the region.

As the battle continues to rage in the eastern Donbass region and Russian troops making minor gains in its offensive in the area, the Ukrainian army is finding it difficult to deploy the Western-supplied weaponry on the frontlines.

Ukraine pleads for more weapons

Andrey Yermak, the chief of staff to President Vladimir Zelenskyy, recently said that the Ukraine army needs more weapons to win the battle against Russia. He also stated that more weapons are required by the Ukrainian army before the arrival of winter to stay in the war. It is believed that if the war continues till winter, the weather is going to benefit the Russian forces.