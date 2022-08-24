Ukraine Awards Highest Honour 'Order Of Liberty' To Boris Johnson For 'staunch Support'

Ukraine has presented its highest civilian award for foreign nationals 'The Order of Liberty' to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the country's "staunch support" for the war-torn nation's freedom. The award was presented to Boris Johnson during his visit to Ukraine on its Independence Day. Notably, Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv to demonstrate UK's "unwavering and long-term support" for Ukraine as it marks 31 years of Independence on Wednesday, August 24.

It was Boris Johnson's third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Notably, the UK has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the onset of the war. During his visit to Kyiv, the UK PM held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, both sides discussed various issues, including the defence needs of Ukraine. Johnson and Zelenskyy also spoke about the situation around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the challenges of the winter ahead for Ukraine, the UK's participation in the reconstruction of a war-torn nation and other economic issues. In the statement released by the Ukrainian Presidential office, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine has a friend that not everyone is lucky enough to have."

What happens in Ukraine matters to us all.



That is why I am in Kyiv today.



That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.



I believe Ukraine can and will win this war. pic.twitter.com/FIovnqJGTS — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 24, 2022

UK PM announces new package of support for Ukraine

Moreover, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Johnson for all the support given by him and UK during the time of need. He stressed that the assistance given by the UK brings "victory closer" for Ukraine. He also thanked Johnson for standing with Ukrainians on Ukraine's Independence Day.

During the meeting, Boris Johnson outlined the new package of support for Ukraine, which includes unmanned surveillance and anti-tank loitering munitions, according to the press release issued by the UK government. He stressed that the new package of unmanned air systems will ramp up Ukraine's current military capability and long-range surveillance. Boris Johnson said, "For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader." He underscored that the latest package will help Ukrainian forces in their capability and enable them to push back Russian troops.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win," UK PM Boris Johnson said in the statement.

