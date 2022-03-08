Ukraine Blames West For Killings By Not Taking 'necessary Decision' Amid No-fly Zone Row

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that the West shares the responsibility of killing in Ukraine by not being able to approve an obviously necessary decision. His response was reportedly in reaction to NATO and the West's denial of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine

"While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision," Zelenskyy said, The Kyiv Independent reported.

He also said that he has lost interest in NATO after realising that the intergovernmental military alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine. "NATO is afraid of confrontation with Russia."

Zelenskyy has been repeatedly urging NATO and the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the war-hit country from Russia's airstrike. However, NATO and WEST have defused to impose air exclusion zone, claiming that it would escalate the armed conflict.

Two million refugees fleeing Ukraine says UN

The number of refugees exiting Ukraine reached two million on Tuesday, according to the UN. Notably, it is the fastest exodus in Europe since World War II.

Taking to Twitter, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, informed that the outflow of refugees from the war-hit country has reached two million. The development came as a new effort to vacate civilians along safe corridors got underway Tuesday.

The route out of Sumy was one of five promised by Moscow to offer civilians a way to flee the Russian onslaught.

Ukraine has claimed that its forces have killed around 12,000 Russian troops while Moscow has so far confirmed 500 casualties in their camp. No Ukrainian casualties were disclosed. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that at least six health care workers have been killed.