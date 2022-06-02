In a bid to strengthen its resilience in the fight against Russia, the head of Ukraine's President's Office, Andriy Yermak, called on the Gulf Arab countries to provide financial assistance to Ukraine. In his address, the top Ukrainian official stated that it is a request to the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states that Ukraine needs financial assistance to face Russia and to join the reconstruction work after the end of Russia's war, reported Ukrinform.

"Today, we call on the Gulf Arab states to provide us with financial assistance to strengthen our resilience. And immediately after the war, we offered to take part in the reconstruction of our country. We invite you to join large-scale infrastructure, transport, and humanitarian projects that will affect the future of the entire continent." He further said, "We know that the leadership of your countries demonstrates great wisdom and focus on strategic perspectives," Yermak added.

Ukraine calls on Arab countries to provide financial assistance and join reconstruction

During his address, he also stated that Ukraine is preparing to launch the National Sovereign Wealth Fund, whose leading assets would be the agricultural industry and land banks. Meanwhile, the head of the OP invited the sovereign and investment funds of the Gulf countries to cooperate in this and other areas. "Thanks to the unwavering determination towards Ukraine, military prowess, and assistance from friendly countries, we will definitely win. Ukraine will become a regional leader in Eastern Europe. Russia has one prospect: a gradual decline. Ukraine will develop rapidly. Therefore, I ask you to think about your economic interests, "the head of the OP added.

Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The hostilities between both nations have led to massive destruction in Ukraine and resulted in the deaths of thousands of people on both sides. The armed forces of both the countries are fighting with each other, and Russian attackers are relentlessly trying to capture more and more Ukrainian territories, while Ukraine's defence forces are showing tough resistance against the invaders. As of June 2, the Ukrainian military has killed about 30,850 Russian servicemen and destroyed 1,365 tanks.