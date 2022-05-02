The Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, has drafted a legislation calling on the US to identify Russia as a state supporter of terrorism, according to the Rada's speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk. In a Facebook post, on May 2, Stefanchuk claimed that a US designation would further isolate Russia from the rest of the world and allow for the strengthening of international sanctions against it. He further added that "we have to separate terrorists from the civilised world by all possible means."

In the intention of winning more American backing, the Rada speaker requested the US Congress and House of Representatives to hold a vote on Russia's designation as a state supporter of terrorism. The Rada speaker further claimed that there is ample evidence of "Russia's compliance with this status."

EU to propose phased ban on Russian oil imports

Further, according to several media reports, the EU will propose a phased ban on Russian oil imports as part of a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. According to diplomats, the European Commission, which draughts EU sanctions, is currently preparing a text that could be presented to the EU's 27 member states as early as Wednesday.

Several diplomats said that the oil ban was made possible by Germany's U-turn, which had previously said that the measure would be too damaging to its economy. According to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, Russia's attacks in Ukraine are intensifying, making new sanctions "absolutely essential."

Impact on Russia

Despite the fact that Russia exports two-thirds of its oil to the EU, the US has expressed reservations about an outright ban. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that it would have little effect on Russia because it would raise prices for the country's remaining exports. The ban will be discussed by EU energy ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, but they will not sign off on the decision.

According to the media reports, the sixth package of anti-Russian measures will also target the country's largest bank, Sberbank, which will be barred from using the international Swift messaging system. The EU had already prohibited Russian coal imports, but Poland and the Baltic states demanded an oil embargo. Moreover, gas imports from Russia will be unaffected, with Germany pledging to wean itself off Russian gas by the middle of 2024.

Image: AP