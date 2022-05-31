Ukraine Claims 32 Journalists Slain Since Onset Of Russian Invasion On February 24

In the latest development pertaining to the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine’s Institute of Mass Information revealed that nearly 32 journalists have lost their lives while reporting on the conflict since the onset of the invasion on February 24. The tally further increased following the tragic death of a 32-year-old French journalist, who died on Monday in Russian shelling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy grieved the death of the French journalist, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff. As per French and Ukrainian officials, Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in the Luhansk region after the armoured bus he was travelling in was hit by shrapnel from a shell.

⚡️32 journalists killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24.



At least eight journalists have been killed while reporting on Russia’s war in Ukraine since Feb. 24, while the total death toll has reached 32 people, according to Ukraine’s Institute of Mass Information. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 31, 2022

During a nightly address to the citizens, the embattled Ukrainian leader said on Monday referring to the Leclerc-Imhoff’s death, “Today in the Luhansk region, the occupiers disrupted the evacuation from the areas of hostilities by firing at a car following the locals. French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed by the shelling.” He then added that the journalist used to work at BFM TV, a French television station.

Zelenskyy went on to say, “A little over a month ago, I gave an interview to this particular TV channel. This was my first interview with the French media during a full-scale war. My sincere condolences to Frédéric's colleagues and family.” He further confirmed that Leclerc-Imhoff became the 32nd media representative to be killed in the Russia Ukraine war, since February 24.

French president condemns recent killing of journalist

In addition to this, French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his condolences and said, “I share the pain of the family, relatives and colleagues of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences.” He further noted that Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was there in Ukraine to present the realities of the war.

Furthermore, BFM TV, where Leclerc-Imhoff used to work, informed that Leclerc-Imhoff who was part of a group of three journalists, along with a Ukrainian fixer, went with a Ukrainian police patrol unit towards the city of Lysychansk at about noon on Monday, according to the New York Times report. It is pertinent to note that for the past three months, the city has been subjected to severe Russian shelling.

Serhiy Hayday, the chief of the LIhanks area military administration, reported on late Monday that the French journalist was being removed from others when their car was attacked.

Meanwhile, on Monday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna asked for an immediate inquiry into the killing of journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in Ukraine's Luhansk area. Taking to Twitter, she said, “I am deeply saddened & shocked by the death of our compatriot Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, killed by a Russian bombardment on a humanitarian operation while exercising his duty to inform."

(Image: AP)