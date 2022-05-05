Ukraine Claims 400,000 Tonnes Of Grain 'stolen' By Russian Forces From Occupied Areas

In the midst of Russian aggression on Ukraine, which continues on the 71st day, Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing 400,000 tonnes of grains from areas occupied by Russian forces. Ukraine is a major grain exporter, selling 44.7 million tonnes to foreign markets in 2020/21, which makes it the world's fourth largest supplier. However, since Russia's invasion, exports have plummeted, and the UN has warned that 1.7 billion people throughout the world may face poverty and starvation as a result of food shortages caused by the conflict.

The grain is said to have come from the southern Ukrainian provinces of Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Taras Vysotsky, who is the deputy minister of agrarian policy and food stated that in the temporarily occupied territory, almost 1.3 million tonnes of grain were missing. He claimed that the grains are required to provide the daily food security and nutrition of Ukrainians living in the area. He also stated that they have confirmation from each region, which includes Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk that the grain has been exported. Vysotsky claimed that because of this, the regions could face hunger.

#Russia stole about 400,000 tons of grain from 4 occupied #Ukrainian regions-#Kherson, #Zaporizhzhia, #Donets, #Luhansk.

This amounts a third of all reserves in the regions.

🇷🇺behaves like Stalin's USSR when Soviets confiscated 🇺🇦 grain which led to #Holodomor-genocide in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/xZ4h8MzZIJ — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) May 5, 2022

David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program stated that food prices are already increasing and the war in Ukraine is making it worse for millions of its people. He added that it is also wreaking havoc on nations like Egypt, which gets 85% of its grain from Ukraine, and Lebanon, which received 81% of its grains in 2020, according to Daily Mail. Russia and Ukraine produce 30% of the world's wheat and export around three-quarters of the world's sunflower seed oil.

Russia wants to shut down Ukraine's economy: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians targeted the warehouses of agricultural firms. He said that the grain storage facility was completely damaged and the fertilizer warehouse was also shelled. The President advised world leaders to be ready for a fresh food crisis. Talking to CBS' 60 minutes, he also said that Russia does not allow ships to come in or out of Ukraine and that it controls the Black Sea and the Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports could result in the loss of tens of millions of tonnes of food. He claimed that Russia wants to shut down Ukraine's economy.

Image: Unsplash/ AP