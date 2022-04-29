Ukraine Claims 45 Prisoners Freed In New Swap With Russia

In the latest prisoner of war (POW) exchange with Russia, 45 Ukrainian people returned home, as the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk announced. Among the people who returned, 13 are officers and 20 are soldiers, including 5 injured. Vereshchuk also announced that 12 civilians have also been released from Russian captivity. This is the seventh exchange of prisoners of war with Russia.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Vereshchuk shared a message on Telegram stating, "Another exchange of prisoners took place. Today 45 of our people have been released from Russian captivity. 13 officers and 20 soldiers, including 5 wounded. We are also returning 12 of our civilians home."

Other exchange of prisoners of war with Russia

Previously it was reported that 19 people, including 10 military personnel returned to Ukraine on April 21 as part of the sixth exchange of prisoners of war with Russia, according to Pravda. The fifth exchange, which brought back, 76 Ukrainians, took place on April 19th, where sixty were Armed Forces members and the remainder were civilians. A 30-for-30 swap was carried out by Ukrainian authorities on April 14 as part of the fourth POW exchange.

Ukraine staged an "86-for-86" exchange on April 1st, with 15 of the participants being female in the third POW exchange. Ukrainian authorities exchanged 10 prisoners on March 24. In the meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities swapped 9 Russian conscripts for Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov, who was kidnapped on March 11. It is also known that swaps have taken place as a result of military leadership decisions. Ukraine has also claimed that Russia has illegally deported Ukrainian people to Russia

Up to ten Russian servicemen are being examined in Bucha for war crimes

In the meanwhile, prosecutors in Ukraine stated on Thursday that up to ten Russian servicemen are being examined in Bucha for war crimes. After Russian troops retreated from the region, dozens of dead dressed as civilians were discovered in Bucha. The prosecutor general's office stated that ten members of the Russian armed forces' 64th motorised infantry brigade, part of the 35th army, are suspected of harsh treatment of civilians and other violations of rules and customs of war, according to local media reports.

Image: Presidnet Of Ukraine/Facebook/ AP