Ukraine Claims Around 40,000 Russian Troops, 1,700 Tanks Eliminated Since Onset Of War

Sharing the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that Russia has lost around 39,870 military troops, 1,737 tanks, 3,959 armoured vehicles and 880 artillery systems since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

According to the information shared by the Ukrainian armed forces, around 258 multiple launch rocket systems of the Russian military were destroyed during the war by the Ukrainian army. Apart from this, the Ukrainian army said that Russia has also lost around 117 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 189 helicopters, 722 UAV operational-tactical level, 174 cruise missiles and 2,835 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Russian forces suffered the greatest losses in the direction of the Bakhmut direction, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine claims to destroy 50 Russian ammunition depots using HIMARS

According to a report by Russian newspaper Pravda, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Monday announced that Ukrainian forces had destroyed at least 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems. Meanwhile, Russia has said that its forces have destroyed several of the HIMARS systems, however, Ukraine has denied the claim completely.

The M142 HIMARS is a high-tech lightweight rocket launcher that can hit targets at a range of 80km (approx 50 miles). This is almost double the range of the current M777 Howziters. The US-supplied HIMARS is known to have enhanced Ukraine's capacity to fight Moscow in the ongoing war, although the war-torn country already had a few multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) capabilities.

Ukraine accuses Russia of waging 'gas war'

While Ukrainian forces are giving tough competition to the Russian armed forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of waging a 'gas war' against European nations. "This is an overt gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe, this is exactly how it should be perceived,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying in a release on Ukraine's President's official site.

Zenskyy also claimed that Russia is doing all this deliberately to make things difficult for European nations ahead of the winters. The embattled President went on and stated that Moscow is not ready to understand the atrocities Europeans will be suffering from its defiance.