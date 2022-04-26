Ukraine Claims At Least 200 People Kidnapped From Kyiv By Russia For Securing More Funds

Ukraine has come up with strong allegations against the Russian Federation, claiming that Moscow has kidnapped at least 200 individuals from the Kyiv region with the aim of securing more funds. This came to light when a Ukrainian NGO, The Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIPL), published an article on the situation. It stated that about 200 people were allegedly detained during the seizure of settlements in the north Kyiv region, which includes Katyuzhantsi, Dimer, and the Vyshgorod district for the "exchange fund" scheme.

MIPL stated that the Russians detained volunteers or anyone with knowledge of Russian forces on Ukrainian soil. It claimed that Ukrainians have been imprisoned in Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, and Rostov regions. It is also documented that abducted Ukrainians were assaulted and some were electrocuted. All detainees had their fingerprints and blood taken for analysis. The Russians have not provided any judicial judgments or explanations to the detainees. They were also reportedly made to sign paperwork.

MIPL attempt to investigate kidnapping of individuals

The relatives of the kidnapped individuals attempted to learn the reasons for the custody, as well as the likely locations of detention. MIPL attempted to investigate the kidnapping of individuals in the Kyiv region on its own. It claimed they went to their detention centres, took photos of occupation forces and captives, gathered testimonials from individuals who had been tortured by the Russian military, and most importantly, learned where the Russians had transferred them and in what conditions they were being detained.

Experts believe that the Russians may be seeking ways to bring Ukrainians captured during the occupation to court under their own laws, according to MIPL. Russian criminal law does not recognize the idea of universal jurisdiction, which states that any state can prosecute a citizen of another state for a crime committed in a third country if the crime is considered international.

Russia evacuated approx 1 million Ukrainian nationals to Russian territory

In the meanwhile, Russia has stated that it has evacuated approx 1 million Ukrainian nationals to Russian territory. Ukraine claims that Russia is forcibly expelling Ukrainian citizens. However, Mikhail Mizintsev, who is the head of the Russian Federation's National Defense Control Center stated that Russian officials received requests from Ukrainians asking to relocate to Russia.