Ukraine Claims Belarus Intends To Increase Its Army Size From 45,000 To 80,000 Troops

On the 104th day of the Russia Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces claimed that Belarus is aiming to increase its army size from 45,000 to 80,000 soldiers. According to a Ukraine Pravda report, the General Staff said, “As part of creating a southern operational command centre, the number of personnel in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is planned to increase to 80,000 people. New military units will be equipped with military equipment that is currently in storage."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces have also highlighted the fact that there is a risk of missile and airstrikes from Belarusian territory on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

In addition to this, the Ukrainian military accused the Russian army of utilising the Pantsir, a medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system, S-400 missile systems, as well as operational and tactical warplanes along the Belarus border in its daily battle update on Monday. The invader has also installed "Iskander-M" anti-gun complexes, as well as C-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, according to the update.

It reads, “In order to demonstrate presence in the border areas, individual units of the enemy are operating, which carry out shelling of civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine," as per media reports.

Ukraine has imposed mobility restrictions near the Belarusian border

Furthermore, in the month of May, beleaguered Ukraine has imposed mobility restrictions near the Belarusian border as the fight between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. As per Nexta, the regional authority of Rivne in Ukraine has stated that the restrictions would remain in place until martial law is repealed. Since February, Russian soldiers have been crossing the Belarusian border into Ukraine in a bid to take Kyiv.

Moreover, in anticipation of an invasion by Belarus, Ukrainian soldiers dug trenches and constructed a new line of defence along the hitherto undefended northern border with Russia's strong ally Belarus.

Belarus' army chief, Viktor Gulevich, said in May that Minsk has been moving 'special' soldiers and military equipment to the southern border in reaction to a "certain threat," as per media reports. Belarusian soldiers were also conducting regular military drills.

In addition, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko urged the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, to maintain unity during its conference in Moscow. There were also reports that the Belarusian airborne army was contemplating a counter-invasion of Ukraine. According to reports in the media, some of the soldiers were preparing to deploy in or around Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

