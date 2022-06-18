Ukraine Claims Forces Liberated Village Near Russian-occupied Izium In Kharkiv Oblast

As the Russian offensive against its neighbouring country continues even after the completion of 114 days, the Ukrainian military, in its daily war update on Friday evening, claimed that their forces liberated the village of Dmytrivka near Izyum in the Kharkiv region. However, it acknowledged that Russian troops continue to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing to the border with Russia. "Units of the defence forces of Ukraine forced the enemy (Russian soldiers) to leave the village of Dmytrivka, Izium district, Kharkiv region," according to the latest update.

The Ukrainian military said that the Russian forces have identified some of the weak points in Dementia and added they were firing at the residential areas without caring for people who were residing in those buildings. Besides, the Russian forces also targeted civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zirkuna, Verhniy Saltiv, Pitshne, Ruska Lozova and Krynychne, it said. According to the update, in the Slavic direction, the main efforts of the Russian troops were focused on the continuation of the offensive toward the city of Slavic. However, it added the Ukrainian troops successfully drove away Putin's soldiers.

"The enemy carried out systematic artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Pashkove, Hrushuvakha, Kurulka, and Velyka Komyshuvakha," as per the military update. Moreover, in Severodonetsk, which became the main centre point of destruction in the last two weeks, the Ukrainian military claimed that the Russian forces were still bombarding the region with artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. In the Donetsk direction, Zelenskyy's forces claimed that Russia launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Slovyansk and Lysychansk. While, in the Lyman direction, the Russian forces resumed their offensive near the village of Svyatogirsk.

Russia-Ukraine war

Notably, the ongoing war has recently marked 100 days in which more than 4,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than seven million were displaced. Moscow's upper parliament house speaker said Russia is ready to hold negotiations with Kyiv to restore peace in the region. She said that the Putin administration is open to talks with Ukraine and signing agreements that would lead to peace. However, the same has not been echoed by any Russian officials.

