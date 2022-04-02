Amid the reported ‘tactical withdrawal' of Russian troops from Ukraine’s northern cities, including the capital Kyiv, the latest video from Chernihiv shows that a giant Russian T-72B tank was destroyed by the local Ukrainian armed forces on Saturday, April 2, as the war enters Day 38. As the Russian invasion continues, the Ukrainian army is presenting stiff resistance to the attacking Russian troops. The visuals of the crushed military giant- T-72B, were reportedly picked up from Chernihiv, a city based on the outskirts of Kyiv, where a few days ago, Putin’s army had wreaked havoc by pounding the city’s infrastructure before pulling out their infantry.

While there is a lot of talk going on about Russian troops running back to Belarus, Ukraine has not acknowledged the move as a sign of improvement; but has brandished it as a ‘tactical withdrawal,’ claiming that Putin’s forces are just restrategizing and will strike back after repositioning. Albeit, Ukrainian Prime Minister Zelenskyy did not hesitate to call it the result of their troop’s hard work. With the signs of Russian troops accumulating their infantry in Eastern and Southern regions, It is understood that in the second phase of the war, Moscow will concentrate its offensive in the cities near its border in the East and the ones bordering Crimea in the South to make strategic gains.

Russia is strategising war as it pulls out troops from northern areas

It is also speculated that the Russian Forces are now shifting their focus on Donbas and Crimea region. Experts are deliberating that Russian forces are now focusing on capturing the eastern cities of Ukraine near their border. Their focus can also be seen dwindling on the southern cities, majorly the port cities in the black sea- like Mariupol. Russia could now prioritize building a land corridor connecting Kherson with the annexed Crimea region to dominate its presence in the Black sea and seize control over Ukraine’s trade.

These speculations were further ignited after Ukrainian Military Chief a day ago claimed that the Kremlin is plotting to separate Kherson (third-largest city) from Ukraine. On Friday, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russia is attempting to set up military-civilian administration and is preparing to create a 'Kherson Peoples Republic' to monitor Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that Kherson is just a stone's throw away from the Russian controlled Crimea.

Image: Twitter