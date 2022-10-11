Ukraine Claims It Intercepted 18 Cruise Missiles Tuesday As Russian Aggression Continues

A barrage of missiles occupied the sky in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, as the war-torn nation was still grappling with Monday’s missile attacks that claimed several lives and destroyed key infrastructure.

However, this time around, Ukrainian forces intercepted 18 cruise missiles, according to a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The command said that it “shot down” four missiles around 9 am (local time), as well as 14 others between 9.30 am and 1 pm.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US President Joe Biden and appealed to allies to provide an air defense arsenal to Ukraine. “Productive conversation with @POTUS. Air defence is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that Ukraine requires, “US leadership with the G7's tough stance and with support for our UN GA resolution.”

We also need US leadership with the G7's tough stance and with support for our UN GA resolution. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2022

Ukraine asks for air defence equipment as missile attacks continue

Following the interception of missiles on Tuesday, Zelenskyy met several Ukrainian officials including the Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. “Those present …emphasised the urgent need to provide the [Ukrainian] army with modern air defense and missile defense systems,” his office said, according to CNN.

On Monday, several Russian missiles hit key Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro. The hostile act sparked a response from Zelenskyy who said that it was an attempt by Russia to wipe Ukraine “off the face of the earth.” “The air alarm does not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong,” he said on Telegram.