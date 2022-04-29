Ukraine Claims It Liberated Kharkiv's Ruska Lozova Village From Russian Troops

Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv region from Russian troops. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense made the announcement regarding Ukrainian forces retaking the control of the village in Kharkiv on Telegram, UKrinform reported. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 65.

The village of Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv region was liberated from Russian troops by an assault unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, as per the UKrinform reported. The Ukrainian forces were led by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. The Ruska Lozova which was captured by Russian troops is now fully in control of Ukrainian forces. According to the statement released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, the region is a strategically important place as it is located on the Kharkiv-Belgorod highway. It further added that Russian troops while occupying the region had started targeted firing on the civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv from this settlement.

Head of Kharkiv regional administration calls situation 'dangerous'

Meanwhile, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, has claimed that the intensity of shelling had lessened but added that the situation continues to remain "dangerous" on the streets, CNN reported. Syniehubov stated that a record number of civilians have been dying each day and called the shellings in Kharkiv "chaotic."

Syniehubov said that the residential areas including Saltivka, Northern Saltivka, and Oleksiivka have been impacted and power outage has been reported in several districts, as per the CNN report. He called the region around Izium which continues to remain captured by Russian forces the "hottest" spot.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia, on February 24, initiated a “special” operation in Ukraine. After Putin announced military action in Ukraine, Russian troops and tanks stormed across the Ukrainian border. Since then, deaths and destruction have been witnessed in Ukraine due to ongoing hostilities between the two warring nations.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has stated that Russia has lost 23,000 soldiers in the military offensive since the invasion started. According to the Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 24,18 combat armoured machines, 435 artillery systems, 151 MLRS, 970 tanks, 155 helicopters, 189 aircraft and 73 anti-aircraft warfare systems. Additionally, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian troops have lost 76 fuel tanks, 229 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight vessels including ships and boats, 31 special equipment and four mobile SRBM systems, and 1,695 vehicles.

(Image: AP)