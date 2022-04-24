Ukraine Claims Kharkiv Residents Have Organised Volunteer Movement For Mutual Assistance

Amid the escalating war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has stated that the residents of the occupied territories of the Kharkiv region have initiated a volunteer movement for mutual assistance. According to the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, the residents of the captured regions have refused to take the "hostile aid." The volunteers in the Velikoburlutsk district have been providing food and medicines to people with low income.

According to the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the volunteers in the Velikoburlutsk district have started raising funds and have refused to take help from Russia. Similarly, volunteers in the Kupyansk district have started providing water to elderly people as there is no supply of water. The Ukrainian authorities have revealed that the situation regarding access to drinking water in the Kupyansk district continues to remain tense. The actions of Ukrainian volunteers in helping the people in the temporarily occupied regions of the Kharkiv region have surprised the Russian armed forces.

Russia 'tightening control over telephone and Internet networks': Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the statement noted that according to Russians, "Everything in Russia would be different. Nobody would volunteer." The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate stated that the Federal Security Service and armed forces of Russia in order to demotivate people were trying to convince the local residents that the Ukraine administration had "cut off electricity to settlements." Russia has even started spreading information among residents that they have "almost occupied" the regions of Kharkiv. Russian armed forces have started taking control over telephone and Internet networks and they have even started to install Russian mobile operator Megafon in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian assaults: UK Defence Intelligence

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 60th day, the war-torn country continues to exhibit strong resistance against Moscow's troops. UK Defence Ministry in its latest defence intelligence update has stated that throughout the fighting in the Donbass region, Ukraine has resisted multiple Russian assaults. The UK Defence Ministry added, "Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces." The ministry further claimed that Russian military efficiency is likely to be hindered by its low morale and a lack of time to reassemble, re-equip and re-organise units from previous offensives.

