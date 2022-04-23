Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Congratulates Emmanuel Macron On His Re-election

Quick links:
Image: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron after he won the Presidential polls on Sunday. In a Twitter post, Zelenskyy called him a "true friend" of Ukraine and thanked him for his support. "I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!," he wrote.
Ukrainian defenders in the city of Mariupol have posted a new video of people trapped in the Azovstal steel plant. The clip shows Azov fighters bringing food to civilians, mostly women and children, who have been sheltering in the basements of Azovstal for two months. President Volodymymr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, discussed the evacuation of trapped civilians from the besieged city with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the war. “He wants to win big,” a source told Financial Times. Notably, the President considered a peace deal with Ukraine last month. On Sunday, Russia's 'Special Military Operation' entered 60th day.
Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Lyudmila Denisova claimed that Russia is considering forcing captured Ukrainian military to donate blood to wounded invaders. "The Russian State Duma is proposing to force captured Ukrainian servicemen to donate blood for the wounded occupiers. This fact testifies to the analogy of the atrocities of the Nazis in the concentration camps during the Second World War," she stated, as per Ukrinform.
Russian tanks bearing Ukrainian flags advanced toward Molodetske, a settlement on the fringes of Hrozove in the captured Kherson district, and then opened fire on civilian houses. "The tanks of the occupiers with Ukrainian flags went to the outskirts of the village of Hrozove, Kherson region. This demonstration column moved in the direction of the village of Molodetske," Ukrainian Pravda reported.
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov claimed that the country's missile and artillery troops hit as many as 423 targets in Ukraine overnight as part of the special military operation. He stated that 26 command posts, 25 gun lines, as well as 367 strongpoints and places of the amassment of manpower and military equipment were destroyed by the Russian forces, the TASS news agency reported.
Advisor to Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko shared images of a place where the Russian cruiser Moskva presumably sank. The site was reportedly discovered by satellite radar based on the assessment of sea pollution (fuels&oils) that cover the surface of the sea above the crash site.
Presumably, a place where the cruiser "#Moskva" sank— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 24, 2022
The site was found by satellite radar based on analysis of sea pollution (fuels&oils) that cover surface of sea above crash site.
Images was published by Advisor to Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko. pic.twitter.com/5bUlOdvID8
UK human rights lawyer alleged that Russia is quietly allowing rape in Ukraine. "Russian troops have been given tacit permission to rape civilians during their invasion of Ukraine," Helena Kennedy, who is part of a legal task force helping to build cases of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, said, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This comes a day ahead of scheduled talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his talks with the Turkish leader, embattled President Zelenskyy stressed the need for the "immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and also an immediate exchange of blocked troops."
The main intelligence department of Ukraine claimed that Russians have started using rubles in the occupied territory of Kharkiv. "In addition, equipment of Russian mobile operator MegaFon is being installed in the temporarily occupied part of the Kharkiv region," Nexta reported.
The Intelligence department also stated that Russian troops and FSB officers are trying to demoralize the local population by spreading information that "Ukraine has cut off electricity to settlements," and that "Kharkiv is almost occupied by the Russians."
⚡️ On the territory of the #Kharkiv region occupied by #Russia, they begin to use Russian rubles, said the main intelligence department of #Ukraine.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 24, 2022
In addition, equipment of Russian mobile operator MegaFon is being installed in temporarily occupied part of the Kharkiv region.
Poland has announced it will assist Ukraine with weapons worth around 7 billion PLN (over Rs 12,422 crore). The latest announcement from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came after holding a meeting with Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal on Saturday.
Polish Cabinet spokesperson Piotr Muller said that the aid was a step towards defending the sovereignty of Ukraine, Poland, and Europe. "Poland has provided Ukraine with weapons worth around 7 billion PLN - announced Prime Minister @MorawieckiM during the conference for the initiative Stop Russia NOW. This is over 1.6 billion dollars to defend Ukrainian, Polish and European sovereignty!", he wrote.
Zapewniłem premiera Ukrainy @Denys_Shmyhal o wsparciu ze strony Polski. Zbrodnicze działania Rosji muszą być powstrzymane! Stop Russia now! Podpisana umowa o pośrednictwie w handlu Ukrainy z resztą świata otworzy nowe szanse gospodarcze dla polskich firm i pracowników. pic.twitter.com/W7mH3q6wmp— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) April 23, 2022
Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused Ukraine of preparing provocations in order to blame Moscow and its armed forces. In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the Kyiv regime is mulling using toxic chemicals to strike civilian infrastructure in the area of Odesa port 'Yuzhny,' where at least 10 tons of ammonia were delivered on April 18. The most plausible scenario for the staging is a fake missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces against the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, as a result of which the port's cooling plant will be blown up, the statement read.
‼️According to @mod_russia, #Ukraine is preparing new provocations in order to accuse #Russia.— Russia at the United Nations (@RussiaUN) April 23, 2022
Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/4ECrf39SJk pic.twitter.com/3n5BjiZzxw
These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 24, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/iUOV7RaDle— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 24, 2022
In an update on April 24, Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that Ukraine’s resistance “has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces.”
Ukraine repels ‘numerous Russian assaults’ in Donbas, despite some territorial gains by Russia, it added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after almost an hour-long televised talk with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, answered in detail a couple of queries posed by Republic TV's team reporting live from Ukraine. Admitting NATO's strategic mistake of not entering into an alliance with Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader stated his war-ravaged country outdid itself by continuing to put forth fierce resistance against Russian forces.
Speaking about his aspirations for Asian nations, Zelenskyy said, "So these countries and their leaders who are now starting to hear, and I’m sure that mister Prime Minister Modi whom I have met and we had several conversations, and I really feel that people and leaders, and I think of him as a real leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I think that they notice that we have to fight for every step of that democracy," the Ukrainian President said while referring to Indian leadership.
Upon being questioned about the times he was let down by the West, the Ukrainian President said, "Thank you for your question. If talking about world structure, or world info structure of security, I really can’t influence NATO, and we are not NATO’s member. And that, in my opinion, is a big mistake that during all these years NATO couldn’t find a place, time, and opportunities to accept Ukraine to the Alliance."
A 3-month-old baby girl was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials said. Zelenskyy said 18 more were wounded. The Ukrainian news agency UNIAN said the baby’s mother, Valeria Glodan, and grandmother also were killed, citing social media posts from the baby’s father and others.
“The war started when this baby was 1 month old. Can you imagine what is happening?” Zelenskyy said. “They are just bastards. ... I don’t have any other words for it, just bastards.”
The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.
A video of a missile hitting an apartment building in #Odesa yesterday. Eight people were killed in the strike, including a three-month-old baby. pic.twitter.com/3TwBhBxZ5I— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 24, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine is ready to return "any occupied territory immediately" when the country gets sufficient amounts of weapons.
Speaking on the blowback from the Russian people to the prospect of making a deal with Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that he believes even the Russian government was "surprised by the level of hate for Ukraine" they fabricated themselves.
The press conference, held in a metro station, was interrupted by a passing train.
Zelenskyy jokingly said that he wasn't as concerned for his life than his security detail.
#Zelenskyy on the missile attack in #Odesa: "As president, fortunately or unfortunately, I don't know, I share the pain of everyone who lost his children". pic.twitter.com/oMtVSjanQS— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 24, 2022
The OSCE is extremely concerned that a number of @OSCE_SMM national mission members have been deprived of their liberty in Donetsk and Luhansk and is using all available channels to facilitate their release.— OSCE (@OSCE) April 23, 2022
In the last days, members of the "Freedom of #Russia Legion", a unit of #Russians fighting alongside #Ukraine, underwent tactical training to practice cohesion in ambush and offensive operations. pic.twitter.com/NxEpL9GgAF— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 24, 2022
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Saturday, said that the war-torn nation sent a list of equipment needed to maintain the safe operation of nuclear power plants. According to the statement released on Saturday, it has also launched a dedicated website that enables the other countries to assist Ukraine to coordinate and implement the delivery of support to Ukraine. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said many IAEA Member States have also expressed readiness to offer such assistance to the country.
#Ukraine has provided IAEA w/ a list of equipment it says it needs for the safe & secure operation of its nuclear facilities. @rafaelmgrossi said IAEA will coordinate w/ Member States to provide assistance, including direct deliveries to nuclear sites. https://t.co/sfgWAeYgzp pic.twitter.com/UTO90rL7oh— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) April 23, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said new evidence is emerging that shows Russian troops killed "tens of thousands" of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up.
Zelenskyy said Russian troops have set up "filtration camps" near Mariupol for those trying to leave the city, which has largely been reduced to rubble.
He also promised to find and punish those responsible for missile attacks on Odesa, which he said killed eight people and wounded 18.
Ukraine said Russia fired seven missiles on Saturday from the Caspian Sea, two of which were shot down, while five-hit residential areas.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit the embattled nation on Sunday (April 24). Speaking at a press briefing, Zelenskyy added that he is expecting US President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine "and talk to us" as diplomatic visits to Kyiv escalated in the past days. However, the White House has clearly stated that there are no such plans in near future.
On Saturday, Zelenskyy told reporters that "it should not be a secret that people from the US are coming." However, he stopped short of divulging further details of Blinken and the Pentagon chief's visit. According to US-based media, the White House and the US State Department have refused to comment on the visit.
Turkey on Saturday closed its airspace to Russian civilian and military flights between Russia and Syria, a top diplomat told the Associated Press. Turkey's Haberturk television reported that Turkey FM Mevlut Cavusoglu asked Moscow to stop using the airspace during a visit there in March and that Moscow agreed to the Turkish request. This comes at a time when Turkey is trying to balance relations with Ukraine and Russia and in the course of time held meetings between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers and negotiators for peace talks to end the ongoing war.
Poland and Ukraine on Saturday signed an agreement to increase cooperation in the railway transport sector. The deal is aimed at helping Ukraine to maintain its trade exchange with foreign countries amid the Russian invasion that has affected its ports. The agreement was signed by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Poland’s premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, who met on Saturday in Krakow, Poland.
Governor of Lugansk region says six civilians were killed in Russian strikes
Ukrainian air force official said they shot down three Russian planes, including Su-25, Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, five missiles and 9 UAVs in the past 24 hours.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that new evidence has emerged that proves Russian troops have killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up. After new satellite images of mass graves in Mariupol surfaced, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has intercepted Russian conversations about “how they are concealing the traces of their crimes.”
The Ukrainian military on Saturday stated that it destroyed a Russian command post in the southern city Kherson. Two Russian generals were killed and one was critically wounded, said the Ukrainian military intelligence agency in a statement posted on Telegram. According to the Associated Press, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that as many as 50 senior Russian officers were in the command center when it came under attack.