Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Congratulates Emmanuel Macron On His Re-election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after almost an hour-long televised talk with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, answered in detail a couple of queries posed by Republic TV's team reporting live from Ukraine. Admitting NATO's strategic mistake of not entering into an alliance with Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader stated his war-ravaged country outdid itself by continuing to put forth fierce resistance against Russian forces.

Speaking about his aspirations for Asian nations, Zelenskyy said, "So these countries and their leaders who are now starting to hear, and I’m sure that mister Prime Minister Modi whom I have met and we had several conversations, and I really feel that people and leaders, and I think of him as a real leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I think that they notice that we have to fight for every step of that democracy," the Ukrainian President said while referring to Indian leadership.

Upon being questioned about the times he was let down by the West, the Ukrainian President said, "Thank you for your question. If talking about world structure, or world info structure of security, I really can’t influence NATO, and we are not NATO’s member. And that, in my opinion, is a big mistake that during all these years NATO couldn’t find a place, time, and opportunities to accept Ukraine to the Alliance."

