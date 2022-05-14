Ukraine Claims Military Assistance To Embattled Kyiv Is 'key To World's Food Security'

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war transcends three months, Kremlin's troops seem relentless in their pursuit to invade eastern and southern Ukraine territories of strategic significance whereas the war-torn ex-Soviet state keeps demonstrating resilience against the invading forces. Alongside an array of geopolitical issues stemmed out of the ongoing conflict, the issue of the world's food security is gradually rising to materialise as a major crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President's office advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated that by waging war against Ukraine, Russia has threatened the world's food security.

Ukraine claims weapons for Kyiv today are key to world's food security

There is a need to understand the cause and effect of global processes. Russia has threatened the world's food security by waging war in Ukraine. The only way to restore order is to help us achieve victory. The key to the world's food security is weapons for Ukraine. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 14, 2022

Podolyak further asserted that the key to the world's food security is by providing weapons and assisting Ukraine in winning and restoring food order in the world. "We need to understand the causal links between global processes. Russia has threatened the world's food security by waging war in Ukraine. The only way to restore order is to help win. Weapons for Ukraine today are the key to the world's food security, "he added.

US & Europe looking for ways to help get wheat from Ukraine to world: Joe Biden

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States and Europe were looking for ways to help Ukraine bring grain to the global market. POTUS Biden mentioned that Ukraine has 20 million tonnes of grain in warehouses and storage facilities and is attempting to find ways to bring it to the world market, which would reduce global food prices. The US President further stressed that, under normal circumstances, the export of this grain would have commenced long ago, however, this disruption in supply has been caused by the aggression at the behest of the Russian Federation.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Russia and Ukraine are the world's biggest exporters of wheat, barley, and sunflower oil, but the war has triggered disruptions in global food supplies. Due to the ongoing war, Ukrainian ports have been blocked, which alone accounts for a very large portion of the food grains and oilseeds that are exported to the world.

Russia-Ukraine war: EU plans to bring out Ukraine's produce to the world market

The European Union on Thursday proposed establishing "solidarity lanes" for exporting agricultural goods from Ukraine. Through this move, the EU plans to integrate Ukrainian and EU infrastructure to mobilize 20 million metric tonnes of grain struck in the war-hit country. The commission, in a statement, said that "thousands" of trucks and wagons are still standing on the Ukrainian side of many EU borders. Meanwhile, the EU has also urged the national authorities to apply "maximum flexibility to accelerate procedures at border crossing points" and work to secure more capacity for temporarily storing Ukrainian exports. The ongoing war has caused a global supply crisis of grains such as wheat and corn.

(Image: AP)