Ukraine Claims Over 13,800 Russian Troops Killed, 430 Tanks Destroyed Since War Began

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters the 21st day on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have claimed that over 13,800 Russian troops have been killed since the beginning of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. Continuing the ambush by land and air, the Ukrainian forces also claimed to have destroyed a large amount of equipment including 430 tanks and 84 Russian planes. The latest figures come after the UK and US defence experts claimed that Moscow could only have ten days to win the war in Ukraine before the Russian forces buckle.

According to The Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian armed forces on Wednesday morning released indicative estimates of Russia's losses as of March 16, which amounted to thousands of people and machinery. As of 9 AM, Ukraine’s military has destroyed 1,375 armoured personnel carriers, 819 vehicles, 430 tanks, 190 artillery systems, 60 fuel tanks, 70 multiple launch rocket systems, 108 helicopters, 84 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 2 boats.

The Ukrainian armed forces confirmed the same in a Facebook post. Furthermore, the army reiterated, "Beat the occupant! Together we will win! Strike the occupier! Let's win together!"

Meanwhile, the UK and US defence experts have claimed that the Russian forces could buckle in the coming weeks. According to Daily Mail, a senior UK defence source and the former commander of US forces have said that the “game” could be soon up for Russia. “Ukraine has Russia on the run,” they said.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'sponsoring' killing of Ukrainian children

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday has urged the world to stop trade with Russia. The Ukrainian President, in his recent tweet, has urged Ukrainians all over the world and allies to put pressure on businesses to abandon Russian markets and businesses. Zelenskyy has asked multinational companies to take a stand against Russia accusing the latter of mass murder.

"Everyone in the world must take a moral stand. Not only the state but also companies," Zelenskyy tweeted. "All trade with Russia must be stopped! So that it can't sponsor the killing of our children. Ukrainians all over the world! Contact politicians, talk to journalists, put pressure on businesses to leave the Russian market. So that their dollars & euros aren’t paid for our blood," Zelenskyy further added.

Zelenskyy has been calling for stringent sanctions against Putin's Russia for its invasion. He wants to put economic pressure on Russia through tighter sanctions so that Putin cannot sustain a prolonged war with Ukraine. The tweet came after the EU's swift adoption of the 4th package of sanctions against Russia.

(Image: AP)