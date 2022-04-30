Ukraine Claims Resistance Can Derail Russia's Attempts To Create Kherson People's Republic

There were reports doing rounds stating that Russia intends to establish the 'Kherson People's Republic,' ever since the region came under Russian occupation. However, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence recently revealed that Moscow's intention to establish the so-called 'Kherson People's Republic' can be thwarted by Ukrainian resistance. The Defence Intelligence claimed that Putin has until May 9 to demonstrate that he is successful and that he will use every means to stage a referendum and claim that the people of the Kherson region have declared the Kherson People's Republic and wish to join Russia, however, the Ukrainian resistance can disrupt the referendum and all the plans of the Russian invaders to constitute the so-called "Kherson People's Republic."

Vadym Skibitsky, the representative of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told NVTV that after Kherson, Russia's next target will be Zaporizhzhya and Odesa. Skibitsky claimed that this is Putin's policy, which he is attempting to execute across the territories of the former Soviet Union's sovereign republics.

Russia's policy is to take control of the territory through force

Russia's policy is to take control over the territory through force, as well as include a "puppet government" that will execute all Kremlin orders. The Russian military is preparing a series of "referendums" to legalize the occupying areas, according to Ukrinform. However, the spokesman of Ukraine's military intelligence claimed that the referendum and all the occupiers' efforts to create the so-called Kherson People's Republic will be thwarted if Ukrainian civilians in the temporarily seized territory resist and take an active role.

Zelenskyy praised the people of Ukraine

Russia has stated that a vote will be held in Kherson which it has controlled since the invasion began. The people will be asked to ratify a new entity known as the "Kherson People's Republic". However, people in occupied towns have demonstrated their stance toward the occupiers through their protests. They have demonstrated that Ukraine will undoubtedly prevail. In the meanwhile, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the people of Ukraine for their refusal to support Russia's occupying forces, according to the local media reports.

Image: AP