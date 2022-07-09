Ukraine Claims Russia Bribing People To Obtain Personal Data In Occupied Regions

The Russian forces have started increasing their scale of bribery for obtaining passport data in temporarily occupied regions in Ukraine, Kyiv has claimed. The National Resistance Center, set up by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a statement released on its website, said that the Russian forces have been creating a "social crisis" and then giving 10,000 rubles to people in exchange for a passport.

The National Resistance Center claimed that Russia had previously used the approach on retirees but expanded the list to others who were eligible for receiving 10,000 rubles.

The National Resistance Center said that Russia has been using the approach of giving money to people, particularly low-income families, mothers with children below the age of 3 years and other socially vulnerable people. Ukraine claimed that people have been pressurised to accept Russian documents. According to National Resistance Center, Russia has been psychologically and physically pressurising prisoners. It further stated that Russia had earlier pressurised the "prisoners of the Northern Correctional Colony No. 90" to apply for Russian passports.

Russia forcing relatives of abducted people to apply for Russian passport: Ukraine

Earlier on July 6, Yuriy Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson regional Council, had claimed that the relatives of those abducted by Russian forces in temporarily captured regions of the Kherson region have been forced to apply for a Russian passport, Ukrinform reported.

Yuriy Sobolevskyi said that the relatives of detained people have been asked to write applications seeking Russian passports in exchange for the freedom of their loved ones, as per the news report. Sobolevskyi accused Russian forces of isolating the region from the assistance of the Ukrainian government and it has affected the operation of the pension system, internet banking, communication and access to information.

Russia has not 'fully captured' Luhansk region: Serhiy Haidai

It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two warring nations has led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation. In the latest development, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press that Russia has not taken full control of Luhansk province and added that the forces of Moscow have involved all their arsenal to succeed in their aim.

The statement of the Luhansk Governor comes as Russia claimed to have fully captured Luhansk province, according to AP. Haidai said that Russian forces have been indiscriminately firing artillery as they make efforts to secure their gains in Luhansk province. He said that the battle between forces of Russia and Ukraine continues in several villages in the region.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)