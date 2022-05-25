Ukraine Claims Russia Has Exhausted 60% Of Its Stockpile Of High-precision Weapons

The Russian occupiers have already used more than 60% of the high-precision weapons stockpile, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyiv Independent reported on May 25. Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, further added that Russia cannot replenish its reserves quickly.

"According to our data, if we talk about high-precision weapons, about 60% of the stockpile has already been used. We see changes, and we understand that the resource of high-precision weapons, high-precision ammunition in Russia is at the border level," Vadym Skibitsky stated.

Skibitsky is convinced that Russia currently lacks the capacity to quickly restore spent stocks of high-precision weapons. According to him, due to Western economic sanctions, the Russian industry is unable to obtain the necessary number of imported components to equip high-precision missiles. Notably, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence, Anna Malyar, stated on May 9 that Russia still has enough components to equip missiles and the capacity to mass-produce them. Malyar stated in late April that Russia had launched over 1,300 missiles in Ukraine.

Putin signs decree to provide passports to residents of Russia-controlled regions

On May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree making it easier for residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to get Russian citizenship and passports. The announcement brings the two territories closer to "Russification," since Moscow's battle in Ukraine has allowed it to construct a continuous land bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The southern area of Kherson is completely under Russian control, whereas the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is only partially under Russian control. The governor of Kherson, Ukraine, has been ousted, and the military-civilian administration said earlier this month that it plans to ask Putin for permission to join Russia by the end of 2022. Furthermore, both Kherson and Zaporizhzhia could become part of Russia, according to Moscow and pro-Moscow officials.

On May 23, officials in Kherson designated the ruble the official currency alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia. On May 19, Moscow-installed officials announced a similar step in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian army has been under greater strain than at any other time since the first terrible weeks following the Russian invasion. It may be fighting a losing battle in Luhansk, in the northwestern corner of the Donbass region.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)