Ukraine Claims Russia Has Five Landing Craft, Two Cruise Missile Carriers In Black Sea

As the Russian Federation continues its aggression in Ukraine, seven Russian surface ships are present in the Black sea, which include two cruise missile carriers and five huge landing ships. The spokesperson of South Operational Command of Ukraine Vladislav Nazarov stated that Russia has two cruise missile ships and five huge landing ships in the Black Sea and as a result, the fear of missile strikes from the sea is a possibility.

Nazarov further stated that stormy weather pushed one of the enemy sea mines to the surface of the sea, bringing it closer to the Odessa coast, where it will be neutralized by the experts. He claimed that the units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in charge of the situation. At the same time, another official emphasized the dangers of human presence for various activities on the coastal water, stating that they must remember that a sea coast is no longer a recreational place, but rather a line of defence against the adversary, which makes it a danger zone, according to Ukrinform.

It was also announced that the Russian forces continue to conduct hostilities in the Mykolayiv and Kherson districts, both are close to the Black sea. In the meanwhile, Russia's losses in the south of Ukraine during the last day amounted to 3 ammo depots, armoured vehicles, and self-propelled artillery due to the use of missile and artillery weapons and aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two Russian ships remain on patrol in international waters

The majority of Russian ships have been redirected to bases in the temporarily controlled Crimea, with only two remaining on patrol in international waters, but the fear of a missile strike in Ukraine's regions remains, according to Ukrinform. Vladislav Nazarov also stated that two enemy ships are on patrol, while the others are returning forces and supplies to Crimean bases. He further said that despite that a missile attack is still a possibility. Nazarov further claimed that the Russian forces do not engage in offensive actions during the day, but instead strikes in the middle of the night over Nikolaev's volley-fire "Tornado" jet system.