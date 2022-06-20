Ukraine Claims Russia Lost 33,800 Soldiers Since Onset Of Military Conflict

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated, the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday, June 20, claimed that 33,800 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that in the 117 days of military aggression on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian Army has lost 1,477 tanks, 3,588 armoured combat vehicles, 749 artillery systems, 238 multiple rocket launchers, 98 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 216 aircraft, 181 helicopters. In addition, Russian troops have lost 14 boats, 2,527 vehicles and fuel tanks, 55 special equipment, 130 cruise missiles and 601 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukraine loses control over Metolkin village near Severodonetsk

The Ukrainian military has lost control over the Metolkin village near Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said in a post on Facebook. He said that Russian forces continue to carry out artillery shelling in the region. He said that Russian forces continue to "destroy" the Luhansk region with all possible weapons. Haidai added that people are being evacuated by armed forces from places of active ongoing combat.

Russian Forces conduct launch airstrikes in Morozova Dolyna: Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, June 20, accused Russian forces of carrying out artillery shelling in the Seredyna-Buda village of Sumy. In addition, Russian troops launched airstrikes and carried out artillery fire in Tymofiyivka and Morozova Dolyna. According to Ukraine, the focus of Russian forces continues to remain on not allowing Ukrainian forces from advancing to the State Border of Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine accused Russian forces of firing in Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Dementiivka, Petrivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, Rubizhne and the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Further, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces has said that Russian forces continue to make efforts in Severodonetsk and Bakhmut and fighting continues in Severodonetsk to take control of the city. According to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces conducted artillery firing at Lysychansk, Syrotyne, Voronove, Borivske, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Myrna Dolyna, and Toshkivka, and struck airstrikes with Su-25 aircraft near Bila Hora and Myrna Dolyna. It further accused Russian naval forces of blocking civilian shipping in the Black and Azov Seas. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that Russian forces have kept cruise missile carriers ready for initiating missile strikes on Ukrainian objects.