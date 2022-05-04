Ukraine Claims Russia Lost Over 24,000 Troops Since Start Of Invasion

The Russian army has already lost approximately 24,500 soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. A Facebook post by AFU General Staff specified that the enemy suffered the most losses over the last day in the Izium and Novopavlovsk directions.

According to a statement released on Facebook by the Ukrainian General Staff, "Total enemy combat losses from February 24 to May 4 were estimated at: personnel - about 24,500 (+ 300) eliminated, tanks - 1,077 (+ 15) units, armored combat vehicles - 2,610 (+ 43) units, artillery systems - 491 (+ 16) units, MLRS - 163 (+ one) units, air defense assets - 81 (+ one) units, aircraft - 194 units, helicopters - 155 units, vehicles and tankers - 1867 (+ 24) units, ships/boats - 10 units, UAVs of operational-tactical level - 303 (+ 12), special equipment - 38 units, cruise missiles - 87 (+ three)."

Russia determined to consolidate control over the seized territory

Meanwhile, several media outlets report that nearly ten weeks into the war, Russia's troops are making only marginal gains in Ukraine's east. According to Bloomberg, Russia is intent on consolidating both military and political control over the territory it has seized thus far. The Kremlin is installing occupation governments, ordering locals to use rubles for transactions and planning hastily organised referendums in some areas to pave the way for full annexation, Bloomberg reported quoting three people involved in the efforts.

According to those familiar with the issue, the Kremlin has transferred responsibility for Donetsk and Luhansk to its domestic politics division, which was formerly responsible for bordering countries, AP reported. The invasion was made possible by Russia's recognition of the separatist republics in late February, which included swaths of territory it did not control.

While an US official indicated on Monday that referendums on joining Russia may take place as soon as mid-May in Donetsk and Luhansk, those familiar with Moscow's planning said they're likely to be postponed until Russian forces expand control at least to the areas' administrative borders. It could take weeks or months for this to happen. According to the Kremlin, formal annexation of the two territories would make them permanently part of Russia, forever splitting Ukraine as other seized areas tried to secede.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP